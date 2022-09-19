The effects of dehydration on humans: why is it important to drink? A speech nowadays that we tend to underestimate a lot

Every day we are told that the level of hydration it is of paramount importance. And in fact, although we continue to underestimate the discourse for a long time, it is just like that. We have to drink the right, if we don’t want to feel bad. Otherwise, the risk continues to be around the corner.

But as long as we do not talk about practical things, the discourse does not particularly strike us, we are so addicted to the question. Yes, water is an essential element of life, we know that. But why not talk about what you risk, when, in everyday life, you end up neglecting the daily intake of water? Very often, in fact, we tend not to perceive the stimulus of thirst, noticing only at the end of the day – always if we realize that we have not drunk at all.

The effects of drinking little on humans: this is why it is better not to do it

What does little drinking cause on humans? What are the tangible effects of being dehydrated? For one thing, it’s not just a cosmetic issue: yes, maybe you might have skin a little drier, more pronounced dark circles but it is perhaps the least relevant aspect of the question. The first effect of low water in the body is bad breath; secondly urine of a very dark color, and often accompanied by the sensation of having dry lips and a sense of nausea.

The kidneys can have problems with lack of water, as can the urinary tract. They are more prone to dysfunctions and infections of various kinds. The lack of water can also be evident with regard to the central nervous system: you will often have intense headaches, and you may feel dull. Your mnemonic and concentration-related performances may also be affected.

But how to drink more to avoid all this? First, make sure you have one thermal bottle, so that you always have water of the temperature you want – and in this way you will feel even more enticed. Set reminders, there are many special apps, and set a daily goal that you need to strive for.

This way, by focusing on the issue, you are less likely to be dehydrated.