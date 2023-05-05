The effects of drinking beer every day | this happens

A study reveals the effects of drinking beer every day. What consequences can also arise in the long run.

What are the effects of drinking beer every day? Any moment can be good to indulge in a pint. An outing with friends or a festive occasion. But if this thing happened with great frequency what would happen?

To give an answer is a study that bears the signature of the University of Oxford, for which the aim was to talk about the consequences that followed the effects of drinking beer every day.

Apparently – but it was already quite easy to imagine – there would be repercussions not at all positive as far as health is concerned, observing the effects of drinking beer every day.

Nothing good, as said. And there is a risk in particular that has emerged from what is a use, indeed an abuse, of this drink that humanity has known for millennia (there is news of beers already made by the Mesopotamian civilizations, in 5000 BC) and that it is also endowed with good nutritional properties.

The effects of drinking beer every day

According to what was observed by the academics of the English university, a beer every evening would lead to an increased risk of contracting heart attacks and serious cardiac problems over the years.

And the more the amount of beer drunk on a daily basis increases, the more this risk also increases, to the extent understood between 10% and 35%, based on what has been possible to observe on subjects kept under observation for years. In the short term instead we encounter abdominal swelling and heartburn and reflux.

Instead, it is recommended to moderate consumption to twice a week, at most. And to drink beer always on a full stomachto mitigate the inflammatory effect typical of alcohol, which however ends up being mitigated with food present in the stomach.

When drunk in moderation, beer is ultimately good for you. There are studies that confirm that there are benefits to the bones, in terms of prevention against kidney stones and also against serious diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

As always happens, both with natural food and drinks considered healthy, and with industrially made food and drinks, moderation is the golden rule to always follow. Otherwise there will always be side effects and health consequences.