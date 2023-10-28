The Effects of Excess Sugar on Our Health: Why Moderation is Key

The Dangers of Excess Sugar in Our Diet

Ever since we were little, we have been warned about the dangers of consuming too many sweets. But what exactly are the effects of excess sugar on our bodies?

As children, we lack a sense of moderation. If given the opportunity, we would devour every sugary treat in sight, just like in the story of Hansel and Gretel. Adults often tell us that consuming too many sweets can lead to stomach aches, which is not entirely false. In fact, if we were to feel ill because of overindulging in sugary foods, we might refrain from consuming them for a long time.

Some individuals even go to extremes and avoid certain foods for the rest of their lives, whether sweet or savory, due to a bad experience. However, what we may not realize is that sugars are present in the majority of foods, even savory ones.

This is why it is essential for us, especially as children, to have our diets monitored, particularly when it comes to foods that we have a particular craving for. Otherwise, we risk developing an aversion to food altogether.

Apart from the potential aversion to certain foods, there is another severe consequence of excess sugar consumption – diabetes. Diabetes can become a burdensome condition, especially for those with a sweet tooth who would love to indulge in sugary treats all day long.

Not only does diabetes require constant insulin injections, but it also restricts the consumption of sugary foods. Therefore, it is crucial to know the right amount of sugars to include in our diet in order to avoid unpleasant consequences.

It is worth clarifying that Type 2 diabetes does not necessarily stem solely from an excess of sugars, but rather from an overall excess of any type of food, including proteins. However, this doesn’t mean that sugar should be completely eliminated from a healthy diet.

When it comes to prevention and maintaining our body’s good health, the recommended percentage of sugars in our diet should be around 15%. However, if we are talking about added sugars present in cakes, cookies, and various sweets, they should account for 5 to 10% of our total requirement of fats and carbohydrates, along with 25 to 30% of saturated fats, with a total value of 10%.

In conclusion, excessive sugar consumption can have negative effects on our overall health. It is crucial for both children and adults to be aware of the risks associated with indulging in too many sugary treats. By practicing moderation and understanding the right amount of sugars to include in our diets, we can prevent serious health issues such as diabetes and ensure a healthier lifestyle.

