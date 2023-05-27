The effects of rosemary on the body: this could happen

Let’s find out what are the effects of rosemary on the body, when it actually helps to feel good and when instead it could lead to problems

What are the effects of rosemary on the body? This aromatic plant is part of the group of medicinal ones. This means that its use finds a precious utility not only in the kitchen, to give a further intensity and depth to the flavor of many dishes. But also in areas that have more to do with the medical field, so to speak.

In reality it is more in the field of homeopathy that this aromatic herb manages to enjoy great consideration. The fact remains that even in official medicine, however, its reputation is high. But what are the effects of rosemary on the body, going more specifically?

Because you need to know what are the possible side effects that derive from a certain intake of this natural product. And therefore we must necessarily know what the effects of rosemary are on the body and what could happen in situations that could push us to take it in excess.

What are the effects of rosemary on the body

There are several studies conducted in this direction which confirm the occurrence of certain effects as a direct consequence of the ingestion of higher quantities than recommended per day. The known contraindications are different, from the mildest ones to others that instead require special attention.

One of the best-known physical contingencies associated with this situation is gastritis, which manifests itself with even intense heartburn. This arises from the irritation of the stomach walls, which lead not only to feel severe pain but also loss of appetite, a sense of nausea and vomiting.

Although rosemary is very healthy and highly recommended if you feel the need to strengthen the presence of antioxidants in the body, eating too much could result in annoying gastritis.

What is rosemary useful for?

For the rest, rosemary is recommended for maintaining good health of the teeth and bones, since it is very rich in calcium as well as other mineral substances.

Also with its antioxidants (always very important) and potassium manages to keep the correct blood pressure levels under control. Trespassing from minimum to maximum levels of the latter always involves some health complications.

And it has a significant anti-inflammatory effect since it also has a good amount of vitamin C. Just like in the case of citrus fruits. Eating the right amount of food, even in the case of healthy and natural ones, means not encountering any kind of problems.

