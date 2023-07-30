The Effects of Summer Conditions on Thyroid Function and Hashimoto’s Disease: Insights from Dr. ISABELLA SALVIA

Summer Season and Thyroid Function: Effects on Hashimoto’s Disease

As the summer season arrives, changes in the functioning of the thyroid gland become apparent. For some individuals, these changes can improve thyroid function, while for others, they can exacerbate symptoms and worsen problems associated with Hashimoto’s disease. Dr. Isabella Salvia, a nutritionist with a practice in Torrenova, sheds light on this topic in her column “Health & Wellness.”

Patients with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis often experience a range of symptoms during the summer, including weight gain, increased fatigue, desire for carbohydrates and sugar, decreased socialization, reduced pleasure from previously enjoyed activities, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, and changes in body temperature.

The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, adapting to daily changes, and responding to factors such as external temperature, energy needs, digestion, and mood swings. It intensifies its function and metabolism when there is physical activity, cold weather, stress, or happiness. Conversely, it reduces its function and metabolism during rest, relaxation, sadness, or exposure to high temperatures.

The reduced functioning of the thyroid gland and the resulting slowing down of metabolism often lead to symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as fatigue, melancholy, and weight gain. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism exhibits symptoms like hyperactivity, weight loss, tachycardia, heat intolerance, and increased metabolism.

Interestingly, the functionality of the thyroid gland is also associated with changes in temperature. Longer days and increased sunlight exposure have a positive effect on thyroid function and overall well-being. Individuals who do not take medications can benefit from these processes by improving their overall health and appearance.

However, people who rely on thyroid medications may experience symptoms of hyperthyroidism due to increased thyroid function, such as heat intolerance, high stress, hyperactivity, excessive sweating, and sleep disturbances. Short daily exposure to sunlight boosts the production of antioxidants, melatonin, and vitamin D, all of which enhance thyroid function and contribute to a healthier physical state.

During the winter months, the decline in vitamin D and melatonin levels often leads to a decrease in thyroid function, resulting in symptoms of hypothyroidism such as cold intolerance, weight gain, melancholy, and profound fatigue.

In extremely hot summers like the present, cortisol levels may rise. Cortisol is a hormone produced by the body to adapt to extreme conditions or sudden changes. Patients with Hashimoto’s disease usually have elevated cortisol levels. While short-term increases in cortisol help combat inflammation, chronic elevation can deregulate the immune system and worsen the course of the disease.

Many individuals tend to increase their alcohol and sugar consumption, including fruit juices and high-sugar fruits like figs, grapes, and bananas during the summer. Unfortunately, this can further worsen thyroid function, insulin resistance, and immune deregulation.

Dr. Salvia suggests several recommendations for individuals with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Firstly, it is important to have limited sun exposure, avoiding excessive heat and long periods of direct sunlight. Proper hydration and a diet rich in vegetables and natural, untreated salt replenish lost mineral salts due to increased sweating and diuresis. Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels and consuming alcohol in moderation (2-4 glasses per week) can be beneficial to the body’s functioning. It is also advisable to choose fruits with lower sugar content and address any metabolic deficiencies or disorders that affect thyroid and immune system function.

In conclusion, treating Hashimoto’s thyroiditis requires not only regulating thyroid hormones but also identifying and correcting deficiencies and accompanying metabolic disorders. The deficiencies of vitamins and other micronutrients, as well as disturbances such as chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, gradually worsen over time and contribute to the progression of the disease. Taking appropriate measures, such as maintaining a proper diet, managing weight, correcting vitamin deficiencies, and restoring metabolism, can positively impact the course of the disease and enhance quality of life.

