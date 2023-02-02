It is well known that it has had devastating effects on many aspects of everyone’s life, and especially on the lives of young people. But can we quantify more precisely the influence that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the learning process of school-age children and young people?

This was asked by a group of researchers led by Bastian Betthauserprofessor and researcher at the Parisian university Sciences Po, taking into consideration 42 already existing studies concerning 15 different nations of the world, including Italy.