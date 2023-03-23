Milan – It is a change to which we are accustomed to at least 2 times a year that makes us move the hands of the clock. But how much can it affect our table and our diet? To better understand the relationship between our internal rhythms and those at the table, Paolo Bianchini intervenes, nutritional consultant and author of the Method of the same name. What happens if the circadian rhythm gets jammed with the time change? Indeed, in our body there is a mechanism called circadian rhythm which represents the biological clock of numerous body functions (body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, hormone secretion and sleep-wake cycle) and which can be affected by the change of the hands. The role of the hypothalamus “The changes in this activity are regulated by a series of specific molecules mainly produced by the hypothalamus, but also by external factors such as the change of time, the alternation between dark/light, the temperature, the social. The pineal gland – explains Bianchini – secretes melatonin which favors the sleep-wake cycle and is produced only in dark conditions. Alterations of this rhythm can occur as a result of endogenous motivations or following a lack of “synchronization” between the biological clock and the externally imposed rhythm as for example in the case of…