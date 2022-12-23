Today we will find out when lycopene is present in food and what the effects are on the human body.

Lycopene is also referred to as a free radical scavenger. It is a nutrient which, according to a 1989 study, is considered among the carotenoids with the greatest ability to counteract singlet oxygen.

Eating foods that contain lycopene is good for the body. We are referring to a substance that gives the red color to the tomato and the orange color to the carrot. But it is not only contained within these two products of natural origin.

The effects of lycopene on the organism human are amazing. This substance, in fact, manages to reduce free radicals which are among the main causes of cellular aging.

How is lycopene good for human beings? What foods contain the most lycopene?

Lycopene in food: what it is

Lycopene is a substance of natural origin contained in various plants and vegetables. It is a substance that belongs to the group of carotenoids: the main ones responsible for the red color of tomatoes or peppers, but not only.

In addition to making the vegetables and greens we bring to the table colorful, lycopene performs another important function: counteracts the development of free radicals.

In addition, lycopene has some distinct antioxidant properties and helps to contrastprevent the development of cardiovascular disease. According to some studies, the intake of lycopene reduces the risk of developing some forms of cancer. In short: lycopene is a true health ally.

Undoubtedly the vegetable that contains the greatest amount of lycopene is the ripe fresh tomato. But it is not the only food that contains this healthy substance.

Even the pink grapefruit, blood oranges, carrots, apricots and watermelons they contain a beneficial amount of it.

Taking into account the characteristics of lycopene, many will be happy to discover that the maximum absorption of the nutrient can come from consuming aa pizza with fresh ripe cherry tomatoes or tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella and olive oil. If, on the other hand, we consume tomatoes by eating a nice fresh and summer salad the absorption of lycopene will be lower.

The effects on health

Lycopene has multiple beneficial effects on human health. Consuming foods that contain this substance favors the absorption of lycopene which is deposited in the adrenal glands, liver, testicles, breast and prostate.

In any case, lycopene, as we have seen, belongs to the carotenoid family. To date they have been identified 600 kinds of carotenoidsof which the most important from a nutritional point of view are lycopene, zeaxanthin, lutein and beta carotene.

According to some scientific research carried out in recent years it has been possible to note that the intake of lycopene allows you to prevent some forms of cancer come:

Prostate cancer

Tumor of the digestive system

Cancer of the cervix or neck of the uterus

Breast cancer.

Furthermore, lycopene is a valid ally because it decreases the occurrence of cardiovascular diseasesthe risk of arteriosclerosis and heart attacks.

You can another important function of lycopene who performs a protective action on the epidermis especially when it is exposed to ultraviolet rays for a long time. Thanks to this substance, in fact, the risk of skin damage.

Finally, some studies have shown that thanks to antioxidant properties of lycopene, this substance can protect the body from neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Foods rich in lycopene

The foods that contain the greatest amount of lycopene we have:

Tomato juice

Ketchup

Melon

Pink grapefruit

Red oranges

Peppers

Apricots

Pomegranate

Cherries

Strawberries.