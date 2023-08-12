Home » the EG.5 VARIANT is coming, is there anything to worry about? The Italian study reveals the details » ILMETEO.it
the EG.5 VARIANT is coming, is there anything to worry about? The Italian study reveals the details

COVID: the EG.5 VARIANT is coming, is there anything to worry about? The Italian study reveals the details

The new EG.5 variant of COVID is rampantThe EG.5 variant of COVID is coming, is there anything to worry about? SkyTG24 report the details.

An Italian study (being published) reveals that it is no more dangerous than the other mutations of the virus analyzed so far and, although it has shown an increasing prevalence, there is nothing to worry about. The research is one of the first in the world and was coordinated by the University of Sassari, the biomedical campus and the Sapienza University of Rome.

Professor Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Roman Bio-Medico Campus, reported the following words.

“We try to calm down and avoid alarmism: the EG.5 was already known at the beginning of the year. It shouldn’t terrify, membrane potentials tell us it’s no longer contagious or virulent. The mutation speed is equal to that of ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken’. There is currently no evidence to suggest that it is highly dangerous or likely to have an intense expansion capacity.”

