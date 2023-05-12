The electronic prescription becomes definitive for all drugs once the trial period is over

The electronic prescription for medicines can always be done, without the need for annual extensions from the government. The new delegation bill approved by the Meloni government, once put into practice with implementing decrees, will make electronic recipes structural by closing the experimentation period.

The Council of Ministers today approved a draft enabling law that will go to Parliament. In the text, among the various simplification measures in various areas – tourism, public administration, even fire prevention – there is a provision on e-prescriptions from doctors, which become permanent. Until now, in fact, that of electronic recipes was an experiment that was extended every year, as also happened for 2023. When this bill is approved, however, they will officially become definitive.

Palazzo Chigi communicated that in the delegation bill there are measures “to make the digitization of medical prescriptions permanent, both when the prescribed drugs are paid by the National Health Service and when they are not”. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, commented with satisfaction on the decision: “We have made the electronic recipe structural, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to end the experimentation and extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phone”.

In addition to this measure, the bill also contains other innovations, in particular for i chronic patients who therefore need the same drugs for a long time: for them, the electronic prescription will be valid for 12 months, and will be valid each time to ‘stock up’ for 30 days according to the dosage indicated by the doctor. In this way the procedures should be simplified compared to the current situation.

“A chronically ill person periodically needs to take the same drug,” explained Schillaci. “Thanks to this rule, patients, or those who take care of them in case of non-self-sufficiency, have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the drugs”. As underlined by the minister, “many chronic patients are elderly people, often affected by more than one chronic pathology, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around”. In addition, the simplification should also help “family doctors, for whom the administrative workload is lightened to the advantage of patient care”.

Finally, the bill also provides for an intervention for avoid medicine shortages: a situation that held the ground in Italy in the first months of 2023. With the new standard, communications in the event of a shortage and the subsequent procurement should be faster. In fact, pharmaceutical companies will have to notify AIFA of the temporary or definitive interruption of the marketing of a drug referring to the individual packages of medicines, and they will have two months to do so instead of four. This should also allow doctors to adjust in time regarding the drugs to be prescribed.