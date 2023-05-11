The electronic prescription becomes definitive – Policy

news-txt”>

“We have made the electronic prescription structural, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to put an end to experimentation and extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices but they will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phone”. This is what was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, regarding the health measures contained in the Simplification Decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

Electronic prescription valid for one year for the chronically ill For chronic patients, the dematerialized prescription will be valid for one year and will allow them to stock up on medicines for 30 days of therapy, always on the basis of the doctor’s indications. The Minister of Health says Horace Schillaci, regarding the health measures contained in the Simplification Decree approved by the Council of Ministers. This is an “important novelty”, says the minister. “A chronically ill person periodically needs to take the same drug – adds the minister – thanks to this provision, patients or those who take care of them in the event of non-self-sufficiency have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the drugs. Let us not forget that many chronic patients are elderly people, often affected by more than one chronic pathology, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around. The simplification of this measure is evident not only for people but also for family doctors for whom the administrative workload is lightened for the benefit of patient care”.