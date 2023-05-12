The electronic recipe becomes definitive, you can have it on your email and mobile phone: this is how it works

«We have made it structural e-prescription, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to put an end to the experimentation and the extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phones”. This is what was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, regarding the health measures contained in the Simplification Decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

It will last a year. In addition, these patients will be able to stock up on the drugs that they must usually take for 30 days of therapy. The companies will then have to communicate the shortage of a drug to AIFA within two months and no longer four. These are the health measures included in the Simplifications bill approved by the Council of Ministers.

‘A chronically ill person periodically needs to take the same drug – adds the minister – thanks to this rule, patients or those who take care of them in the event of non-self-sufficiency, have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the drugs. Let us not forget that many chronic patients are elderly people, often affected by more than one chronic disease, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around. The simplification of this measure is evident not only for individuals but also for family doctors for whom the administrative workload is lightened to the benefit of patient care. The bill also contains a provision to deal with medicine shortages, which amends the current legislation, making communication in the event of a shortage more timely and facilitating the supply of medicines: in the event of a temporary or permanent interruption of the marketing of a drug, the communication of the companies to AIFA will concern the individual packages of medicines and the communication of shortages must be made within two months and no longer four. This will allow doctors to evaluate in time the drugs to be prescribed for the regular continuation of the therapy, avoiding disorientation and discomfort for previously informed patients