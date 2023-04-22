the elixir of life really exists, here’s how to prepare it

Have you ever heard of the elixir of life? Well, usually all this takes shape only within our minds, through movies, TV series or, even more often, cartoons.

What if we told you that it is possible to achieve this effect in reality?

In fact, in the world of food innovation, discoveries follow one another day after day.

Among these we have the one relating to funghi shitake which, according to experts, would be the main ingredient for the preparation of this coveted elixir.

Do you want to find out how it would work and what beneficial effects it would bring to the body? Then you’ve come to the right place because, in this article, we’re going to discover shitake mushrooms.

Shitake mushrooms: why are they considered an elixir of life?

Before discovering the beneficial properties of shitake mushrooms, let’s take a step back: what is the elixir of life?

With this term we refer, in cartoons, to a magical infusion that allows us to live long and healthy, defeating all possible diseases.

Well, shitake mushrooms take this nickname as they have some really interesting properties.

Indeed, these mushrooms have anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor and anti-bacterial properties.

Yet, the benefits of shitake mushrooms certainly don’t end there! In fact, there are numerous foods that would have the same beneficial properties as this super food.

However, if we look at this type of mushrooms originating in Asia, we find that they have additional benefits, such as:

• manage to keep “bad” cholesterol under control

• they help you detoxify your liver

• they help in the prevention of tumors, as as we have seen before, they have anti-tumor properties

• they help you fight the advancement or arrival of arteriosclerosis

• they are great for Alzheimer’s sufferers because they help you counteract the progression of the disease

How to eat shitake mushrooms?

Perhaps you are imagining a magic formula to be able to consume these foods and live long and well.

However, that’s not what you’ll discover here. In fact, you won’t have to create any infusion as happens in cartoons: the reality is much simpler than that.

In fact, it will be enough for you to consume these well-cooked mushrooms as a side dish to your dishes.

For example, you can eat them stir-fried, roasted, in soup or paired with rice.

Nothing easier, right?

Who shouldn’t eat shitake mushrooms?

Now that you’ve discovered the benefits of this superfood, you’ll probably be eager to enjoy your elixir of life.

However, it is good to make a clarification as there are people to whom the intake is not recommended.

We refer to those who have autoimmune diseases or those who have undergone an organ transplant.

