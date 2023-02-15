Home Health The EMA goes towards the vaccine against Covid-19 only once a year: when it can be done
The EMA goes towards the vaccine against Covid-19 only once a year: when it can be done

by admin
The EMA goes towards the vaccine against Covid-19 only once a year: when it can be done

L’Emathe European Medicines Agency, is considering changing the methods and timing of the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19. This was announced by the head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines, analyzing the European situation of pandemic.


The news of the EMA on the anti-Covid vaccine

The scenario was presented by Marco Cavaleri of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during the press briefing. According to what was reported by beraking latest news, the manager confirmed the EMA’s willingness to adopt an “influenza model” also for the anti-Covid vaccination.

In essence, it would be a question of having the vaccination campaign carried out “mainly once a year“. A single dose, therefore, just as it already happens for the flu vaccine. And around the same time, reportedly, that is the beginning of winter.

A dose of vaccine against Covid-19: the first ones were introduced in December 2020


The EMA, he added, is “discussing the criteria and the process for updating vaccines with international partners”. Contacts are also underway with the developers of mucosal Covid-19 vaccinescome spray sucked or to be administered by mouth, currently already distributed in Chinese e India.

The situation of the Covid-19 in Europe

In the same briefing, Cavaleri also stated that the epidemiological situation in Europe is constantly improving: “Overall, the Covid data show a sharp decline in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths”.

According to the Center European Union for the prevention and control of diseases, the Old Continent has reached the lowest levels observed in the area over the last 12 months. However, “COVID-19 still represents a significant burden on health systems”.

See also  Dementia, the risk increases with the use of certain foods


What worries public health, he said, is above all the low diffusion of booster doses among the most vulnerable groups and for this reason “we encourage the elderly, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients who have not been revaccinated with an anti-Covid vaccine adapted to do so”.

Covid-19, the Kraken subvariant is now spreading

Finally, reports the press agency, the head of EMA has announced that according to surveillance data the subvariant which is spreading very rapidly in Europe is the XBB.1.5renamed Kraken.

For the moment it is present at low levels, but it is expected to become dominant in the next few weeks. The good news for the healthcare system is that this variant has not increased the burden of disease in North America or elsewhere.


The good news on positive epidemiological trends in the European Union, however, comes with a warning to “monitor the situation very closely” and not let our guard down against the Coronavirus.


Photo source: IPA

