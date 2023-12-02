The Emergence of Slow Medicine and Its Impact on Patient Care and Well-Being

Dr. Sari Arponen, a doctor in Biomedical Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid, is leading the charge in advocating for a new, patient-centered approach to medicine known as Slow Medicine. This approach focuses on personalized care, prevention, and wellness, and aims to address the shortcomings of the current healthcare system, such as rising costs and over-medicalization.

The Mayo Clinic has detailed the potential long-term health consequences of an excessive reliance on medications to treat patients’ ailments and symptoms. This includes unwanted side effects, dependency, and a failure to address the underlying causes of health problems. Slow Medicine seeks to address these concerns by promoting a more integrative vision of medicine, where health professionals and patients work together towards a more respectful and evolutionary way of understanding medicine.

This new medical trend was recently highlighted at the Ágora Bienestar Congress, where Dr. Arponen gave an inaugural conference on the topic. She emphasized the importance of personalized medical care that thoroughly understands each patient as a unique individual, taking into account their medical history, lifestyle, genetics, and personal preferences.

In an interview with OKSALUD, Dr. Arponen explained that Slow Medicine is not a new medical specialty, but rather a way of understanding medicine that emerged in Italy in 2002, with a focus on practicing patient-centered and high-quality medicine. The core principles of Slow Medicine include spare, respectful, and fair values. It aims to ensure that both patients and medical professionals receive the necessary time and attention for comprehensive and personalized care.

Dr. Arponen emphasized that Slow Medicine is not just beneficial for patients, but also for medical professionals, as it helps to prevent burnout and promotes a more compassionate approach to patient care. She also highlighted the importance of incorporating strategies from lifestyle medicine and microbiomics into clinical practice to address the root causes of patients’ problems and promote preventive care.

In terms of promoting prevention and wellness, Dr. Arponen stressed the importance of lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, stress control, and contact with nature. She noted that these strategies can lead to improved quality of life and may even reduce the need for certain medications.

When asked about the potential impact of Slow Medicine on addressing current challenges in the healthcare system, Dr. Arponen noted that it could help reduce costs by lowering pharmaceutical expenses and decreasing the overall burden of illness, which leads to absenteeism from work and direct healthcare costs for individuals with established health problems.

For those unaware of Slow Medicine, Dr. Arponen offered practical advice on how to incorporate its principles into their own healthcare and lifestyle. She advised incorporating healthy eating, physical activity, nature exposure, and sufficient rest, while reducing time spent on digital devices connected to the Internet.

Overall, Dr. Arponen’s work in promoting Slow Medicine represents a shift towards a more holistic and patient-centered approach to healthcare, with a focus on prevention, personalized care, and overall well-being.

Share this: Facebook

X

