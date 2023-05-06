«The emergency is over. In three years 20 million deaths in the world»

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site
“It wasn’t supposed to be like this, lives were lost that shouldn’t have been lost,” he says Tedros Ghebreyesusgeneral manager of theWorld Health Organization. There are two dates destined for history books or simply Wikipedia pages: January 30, 2020 and May 5, 2023. The first is the day of the declaration of a state of international public health emergency by theOms after the coronavirus began to kill in Wuhan, China in the last days of 2019. The second date archives the pandemicat least from a formal point of view: yesterday the WHO sanctioned the end of the emergency Covid. In between there were millions of deaths – officially just under 7, but estimates assume 20 -, 800 million infected and many people who still live with the debilitating effects of long Covid. There was the race of science to make vaccines available: 13 billion doses administered, but also the side effect of the explosion of the great global circus of conspiracy theorists and fake news. We have learned to stay at home, to wash our hands, to use masks, to follow data curves, to handle concepts such as incidence and exponential increase, to follow the trend of the variants initially baptized with dignified letters of the Greek alphabet – Alpha, Delta, Omicron – to then go wild with more colorful names such as Centaurus, Cerberus and the latest, Arturo.
ERRORS
CRISIS
It wasn’t just a health crisis, it caused “economic upheaval, wiping trillions off GDP and pushing millions into poverty. It has caused social upheaval, with borders closed and millions affected by isolation, depression and anxiety. What went wrong? Ghebreyesus: «A lack of coordination, equity and solidarity has meant that the tools available have not been used as effectively as they could have been. That’s why we now have a Pandemic Plan: it’s a commitment to future generations not to go back to the old pattern of panic and neglect that has left the world vulnerable. If we go back to the way things were before Covid, we would have failed to learn the lesson”. The Italian Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, observes: «We can say that the Covid-19 health emergency is behind us. My thoughts go first of all to the doctors and health and social care workers who have spared no energy to fight this global nightmare and to the people who have not made it. In their memory we must not forget this terrible experience and we must strengthen research, health facilities and territorial assistance so that nothing like this will ever happen again”.
