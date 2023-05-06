«The emergency is over. In three years 20 million deaths in the world»

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this, lives were lost that shouldn’t have been lost,” he says Tedros Ghebreyesusgeneral manager of theWorld Health Organization. There are two dates destined for history books or simply Wikipedia pages: January 30, 2020 and May 5, 2023. The first is the day of the declaration of a state of international public health emergency by theOms after the coronavirus began to kill in Wuhan, China in the last days of 2019. The second date archives the pandemicat least from a formal point of view: yesterday the WHO sanctioned the end of the emergency Covid. In between there were millions of deaths – officially just under 7, but estimates assume 20 -, 800 million infected and many people who still live with the debilitating effects of long Covid. There was the race of science to make vaccines available: 13 billion doses administered, but also the side effect of the explosion of the great global circus of conspiracy theorists and fake news. We have learned to stay at home, to wash our hands, to use masks, to follow data curves, to handle concepts such as incidence and exponential increase, to follow the trend of the variants initially baptized with dignified letters of the Greek alphabet – Alpha, Delta, Omicron – to then go wild with more colorful names such as Centaurus, Cerberus and the latest, Arturo.

Let’s start again from Ghebreyesus’ announcement: «The WHO Technical Committee has recommended the end of the state of emergency and I have accepted the indication». He reconstructs the ordeal of the planet: «At the beginning of the pandemic, outside China there were about 100 cases of Covid-19 and there were no declared deaths. In the three years since that moment the world has turned upside down: about 7 million deaths have been reported by WHO, but we know that the estimate is many times greater, equal to at least 20 million deaths. One caveat: the global threat is still there. “I will not hesitate to convene another Emergency Committee if Covid-19 once again puts the world in danger. The risk remains of new variants emerging that can cause more waves of cases and deaths. The worst thing countries can do now is let their guard down, dismantle the system they have built and send people the message that Covid is no longer something to worry about. As we speak, thousands are fighting for their lives in intensive care and millions continue to live with the debilitating effects of the post-Covid condition. The virus is here to stay. It’s still killing and it’s still changing.”

It wasn’t just a health crisis, it caused “economic upheaval, wiping trillions off GDP and pushing millions into poverty. It has caused social upheaval, with borders closed and millions affected by isolation, depression and anxiety. What went wrong? Ghebreyesus: «A lack of coordination, equity and solidarity has meant that the tools available have not been used as effectively as they could have been. That’s why we now have a Pandemic Plan: it’s a commitment to future generations not to go back to the old pattern of panic and neglect that has left the world vulnerable. If we go back to the way things were before Covid, we would have failed to learn the lesson”. The Italian Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, observes: «We can say that the Covid-19 health emergency is behind us. My thoughts go first of all to the doctors and health and social care workers who have spared no energy to fight this global nightmare and to the people who have not made it. In their memory we must not forget this terrible experience and we must strengthen research, health facilities and territorial assistance so that nothing like this will ever happen again”.

