«The emergency is over. In three years 20 million deaths in the world»

The emergency Covid it’s over. The World Health Organization announced the end of the pandemic. “The WHO Technical Committee – said the director general Tedros Ghrebreyesus, recommended the end of the state of emergency and I accepted the indication”. The state of international health emergency was declared on January 30, 2020.

“It is with great hope that I now declare the end of Covid-19 a global health emergency, but still this does not mean that Covid is over in terms of global health threat. The risk remains of new variants emerging that can cause new waves of cases and deaths. The worst thing countries can do now – she warned – is to use this news to let their guard down, to dismantle the system they have built and to send people the message that Covid is no longer something to worry about ».

“At the start of the pandemic, there were around 100 cases of Covid-19 outside China and no reported deaths. In the three years since when the world has turned upside down: about 7 million deaths have been reported by WHO, but we know that the estimate is many times greater, equal to at least 20 million deaths,” he said at a press conference. the director general of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“This is a moment to celebrate but it is also a time to reflect. The idea of ​​the potential threat of other pandemics must remain. We now have tools and technologies to better prepare for pandemics and recognize them sooner, but globally a lack of coordination could undermine those tools. Lives have been lost that shouldn’t have been lost, we promise our children and grandchildren that we will never make the same mistakes again.”

The end of the pandemic three years later

More than three years after the appearance of the virus SarsCoV2 in Chinese, which has caused about 7 million deaths globally, the WHO Emergency Committee met and the majority gave a positive opinion at the end of the state of emergency, then the OK from director general Tedros Ghebreyesus arrived. It was December 31, 2019 when the Chinese authorities released the communication of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. After about a month, On 29 January 2020, two Chinese tourists positive for SarsCoV2 and already in serious condition were hospitalized in Italy at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome. The beginning of the nightmare in our country. The next day, on January 30, WHO declares a state of international public health emergency – a procedure which triggers an international alert for a common response – and on January 31, Italy declares a state of emergency. The pandemic has cost our country 189,738 deaths and almost 26 million infections.

Possible coexistence with the virus

In three years, however, the conditions have changed, as has the virus with which, epidemiologists and doctors say, it is now possible to live with. This is thanks to the weapons we have available today: ad hoc drugs and vaccines, which have led to a constant improvement in the epidemiological situation. Now the picture has profoundly changed, even if the critical issues have not disappeared: «The current trend of the pandemic has allowed the return to normality in the majority of countries, but at the same time some critical issues persist regarding the evolution of the virus which make it difficult be able to predict the future dynamics of virus transmission or its seasonality,” said the WHO director general, opening the meeting of the Emergency Committee Covid. On the one hand, in fact, in the last 10 weeks the number of reported weekly deaths was the lowest since March 2020. On the other, however, surveillance and genetic sequencing, he warned, “have decreased significantly all over the world, making it more difficult to trace known variants and detect new ones. In short, there are many variables to consider.

According to various experts, however, the time is ripe for the end of the emergency: “It must be removed – says the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti -. You can now live with SarsCoV2″. Also for the Aifa president, Giorgio Palù, «it is desirable that the state of emergency be lifted, since the virus is now endemic. On the other hand, we know that all pandemics have a limited life span and it is in their nature to have an end, even if the virus will remain ».

“The time is ripe for the end of the emergency – says Valer Ricciardi for his part – but we cannot return to a pre-pandemic normality”. Countries will now have to prepare for a new transition phase, i.e. the transition from an emergency phase to a long-term management of Covid. And precisely in view of this turning point, WHO has updated the Global Strategic Preparedness Plan for 2023-2025. Five pillars of the new strategy: collaborative surveillance, community protection, safe and flexible care, access to countermeasures and emergency coordination. It is necessary “to support countries during the transition from an emergency response to a long-term control, management and prevention of Covid-19. This – Ghebreyesus warned – is a fundamental step».