This is an ultimatum in all respects: either there will be measures soon or 90% of the total number of doctors working in emergency rooms will resign en masse. Among the reasons unsustainable working conditions, unlimited loads, clogged wards due to the uncontrolled influx and shortage of hospital beds

The first aid emergency has become routine and under these conditions it is impossible to continue working. The letter sent by 288 doctors from the Tuscan emergency-urgency departments to the Meloni government and the Tuscany Region clearly states this. This is an ultimatum in all respects: either there will be measures soon or 90% of the total number of doctors working in emergency rooms will resign en masse. “If the situation remains the current one, all of us are destined to abandon and then we might as well do it together”, write the white coats, underlining how in recent years the flow of professionals leaving the National Health System has been continuous and always growing. The cry of alarm coming from Tuscany is reiterated by Anaao Assomed, the union of Italian doctors and health managers, which at a national level has asked for a permanent working table at the Ministry of Health and in each Region. For the representatives the critical point has been reached, immediate solutions are needed to avoid the definitive collapse of the system.

“If you want to save public health, you have to move. This rebound between the State and the Regions is cloying – he declares to ilfattoquotidiano.it gerardo anastasio, secretary of Anaao Asssomed Toscana -. We have been making proposals to the institutions for months but we have never received an answer”. At this rate, according to the union, the desertification of the wards will lead to the fact that only the walls will remain to welcome patients in the emergency room. Day by day the emergency-urgency doctors are decreasing in number. The profession is unattractive for new graduates or specialists. This is demonstrated by the data on doctors fleeing from specialization schools. In the last year, nationwide, more than 60 percent of total emergency medicine contracts were unassigned or abandoned. “It’s not just an economic question, it can’t be solved just by raising salaries – explains Anastasio -. It is necessary to make the profession more attractive from the point of view of living and working conditions. Doctors are asking to be able to have rest shifts at the weekend, to be able to take holidays and above all to be able to guarantee adequate levels of assistance to their patients. Which is now impossible to do.”

Thus, white coats leave the emergency room to move to other departments or private facilities. And the reasons do not change from region to region: unsustainable working conditions, unlimited loads, clogged wards due to uncontrolled influx and shortage of hospital beds. Added to this are the physical and verbal violence of frustrated and dissatisfied patients, forced, beyond any effort by the doctors, to spend even more than a day on a stretcher in the middle of a corridor, waiting to be transferred to the wards . According to Anaao Assomed, the problem of filtering access to emergency rooms is one of the first to be solved. Anastasio shows us the photo of a discharge letter written by a colleague, at 4.34 in the night: “The patient arrives to request the cutting of her toenails, she reports contusion of the affected fingers about 10 days ago”. “Public health is a precious thing – explains the Tuscan secretary – and it must be preserved. In this sense, citizens must realize this and collaborate. We have even less funds available than we had before the pandemic, we cannot waste resources ”.

The letter from the 288 Tuscan doctors, in line with what was requested by the trade union, requests that the exemption from the co-payment be eliminated. Many people, to avoid going to the general practitioner and then to a specialist, with the consequent economic and time costs, go directly to the emergency room. Here, at the moment, they benefit from free medical services and diagnostic tests. This means that the structures are increasingly flooded with patients who show up even for very minor problems. “This is 60% of emergency room visits,” explains Anastasio. Professionals are asking for the filter to take place thanks to the strengthening of local medicine and the involvement of family doctors. To this, to avoid the collapse of the system, we must add an adjustment of the staff of the emergency room. Furthermore, the union continues, it is essential to increase the number of beds in internal medicine departments, weakened by years of cuts, where patients who need them can be hospitalized.

“It’s not just a question of money. It takes a vision. The 200 million euros allocated by the budget for emergency rooms can be paid starting from 2024. By then the oxen will have already escaped”, concludes Anastasio. And he underlines how that of the 288 Tuscan doctors is a “gesture of conscience that does him credit”. They didn’t just abandon ship. They have chosen, in an extreme gesture, to try to put pressure on the institutions to implement real and rapid solutions. The last lines of the ultimatum letter sent to the government and the Region read: “The writer is in love with their work and firmly convinced of the importance of public health and hopes that the recipients are the same”.