The emergency rooms, with the pink code, on the front line to protect women victims of violence and their children – breaking latest news

The “Path for women who suffer violence” guidelines have been re-evaluated through an extensive questionnaire five years after their approval.

The World Health Organization has declared violence against women to be a major public health problem. It is estimated that in the world



1 in 3 women have suffered sexual or physical violence in their lifetime; in Italy, according to the numbers, the phenomenon is growing and concerns over 31% of women aged between 16 and 70 (source Who-Istat). According to data from the Emur System for monitoring emergency assistance, 14,448 women who went to the emergency room with indication of violence in 2022 (+13% compared to the previous year).

To protect victims of violence and their minor children, since 2017 the “Path for women who suffer violence” guidelines (Prime Ministerial Decree of 24 November 2017) have been in force at healthcare companies and hospitals, which aim to guarantee timely and adequate care of victims of violence with also linguistic and cultural mediation programs, disability protection and the possibility of remaining in hospital until safety, including any minor children, in an anti-violence centre.

Five years after the approval of the guidelines, the Ministry of Health, between June and September 2023, wanted to verify the implementation status of the guidelines through a questionnaire aimed at all healthcare facilities with emergency rooms. «Our health service offers all women a widespread network of services in the area and the emergency room is the place where it is possible to intercept the victim of violence because it is here that the first health intervention is sought – commented the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who continues – It is essential to guarantee adequate assistance paths and appropriate training of health workers so that they can recognise, assist and promptly direct cases of violence against women that arise through the appropriate territorial networks. at the emergency room”.

The results of the questionnaire on the guidelines

The questionnaire created to evaluate the guidelines in place and implement corrective interventions made it possible to analyze various aspects of the current reception and care process for women victims of violence: from access to the emergency room, to diagnostic and therapeutic treatment, from discharge from hospital, to the involvement of the local network to take care of the woman, up to the training of medical staff. The data collected concerned 80% of the structures involved with the following results:

– 77% of the structures have in use the implementation protocols of the path for women who suffer violence

– 83% of emergency rooms ensure diversified procedures and protected discharge methods in the case of high risk assessment

– 59% of the structures ensure the presence of a multidisciplinary team dedicated to the path for women who suffer violence

– in 79% of emergency rooms there are training and refresher courses and activities on violence dedicated to healthcare workers

– in 98% of the structures the woman is informed of the presence of anti-violence centers in the area

– in 99.6%, timely information on the possibility of filing a complaint is guaranteed, even by contacting the police directly

– in 94% of cases the possibility is guaranteed that any minor children can remain with the mother and be involved in the same path as her

– in 62% of the structures there is a system for accompanying women and any children to a protected structure outside the hospital

The main critical issues that emerged from the questionnaire regarding the still limited presence of linguistic-cultural mediators, who are ensured via telephone in 79% of cases but in presence only in 44%, the impossibility of active social care 24 hours a day, to date is active in only 28% of the structures, and support for women with disabilities concerns only 39% of cases.

«Today every 72 hours a woman dies, this is a fact that must make us reflect and pay even greater attention to emergency rooms which, in fact, as the survey highlighted, are a crucial node in the assistance, reception and protection network of women – says Maria Rosaria Campitiello, Head of Technical Secretariat of the Ministry of Health – We can define the emergency rooms as the starting point of catharsis for these women who begin their liberation from violence from these places of welcome and care. Ten years after the entry into force of the Istanbul Convention and five years after the adoption of the first aid guidelines, for the first time we are dealing with data which for the Ministry is a starting point for understanding how to influence what is a growing trend but also a cultural problem because gender violence is not a rape, it is a tool to discipline the woman who does not do what the man says. However, a cultural change is also necessary in the man-woman relationship, which must not be an affirmation of power of one over the other. We need to educate the new generations, teach it to our sons and daughters who must also be told that in the event of any form of violence we must not stay for fear that they will hurt us, but we must report it.”

