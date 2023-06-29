The Emilia-Romagna Region approves the organizational model of telemedicine services – Health

Donini: “Telemedicine is not the future, it is already our present and Emilia-Romagna shows that it believes in this cutting-edge sector

Telemedicine already tested in the region has proved to be invaluable in reaching chronically ill patients in particular. In Emilia-Romagna, 46% of citizens over the age of 14 have a chronic disease, numbers destined to grow with the overall aging of the population. Waiting for the distribution of PNRR funds by the ministry

June 28, 2023 – Take it smartphone, the specialist who follows you reads the tests you have performed and modifies or confirms the therapy you are taking. Or again, if needed, turn on the camera, measure your pressure, blood sugar or other values ​​and send the data to the doctor, who checks your health conditions in real time. Is called telemedicine, and beyond that extremely helpful and also very promising especially in the case of chronic pathologies such as heart disease or diabetes, or for young patients who have little time available but are familiar with the technology: in these cases, in fact, routine clinical visits or checks can be carried out remotely with excellent results.

A service in which the Emilia-Romagna Region continues to invest, as demonstrated the organizational model for the implementation of telemedicine services approved these days by junta, with the aim of setting up on the territory 20 thousand workstations information technology dedicated to these services. The project is part of the implementation interventions of the objectives of the PNRR (Mission 6, Health) and of the Complementary Plan; the Region will have a directing, coordinating and monitoring role, while they will be the health companies to deal with the start-up and operational implementation of the activities. The drafting of the organizational model follows a plan, positively evaluated by Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) last March, which identified regional needs starting from data on the current health conditions of the regional population.

“As a Region we have presented to the ministry both the plan of needs and the organizational model, because we were among the first to believe in telemedicine, which we are already experimenting with success today – explains the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. It is a service appreciated by the youngest, by those who live outside built-up areas, by those suffering from chronic pathologies, and in the latter case in Emilia-Romagna we are talking about almost one citizen out of two. In many cases, these are diseases with which one can live long and serenely, but which must in any case be monitored – continues the commissioner -. Without stress or hours of traffic with telemedicine, patients will be able to have their health checked by the doctors who follow them, directly from their home or from local centres. This is not the future, it is already our present”.

The telemedicine services referred to by the model are the televisit, il teleconsulto, the medical-health teleconsultationthe teleassistance and the telemonitoraggio. The regional objective for telemonitoring is to ensure that approx 12 thousand patients with high complexity and care needs. Televisits and teleconsultations could involve up to 1.2 million peoplei.e. all citizens with at least one of the chronic pathologies considered.

The distribution on the territory of the stations

The regional model envisages the distribution of 5,000 workstations in the Community houses, particularly in specialist, nursing, public health outpatient clinics, family counseling clinics, community paediatrics, general practitioners’ offices and free-choice paediatricians, in spaces dedicated to patients. 100 stations will be dedicated to territorial operations centresanother 100 at continuity of care unit (former medical guard). 1,000 workstations will be available tointegrated home care300 of the palliative care networkanother 2,500 for the doctors’ clinics of general medicine and pediatricians of free choice outside the community houses, 8,000 for the hospital outpatient clinics and polyclinics. The last 3,000 stations will be assigned to other territorial structures. Naturally, in order to use the service, the patient must be informed of her rights, also with the involvement of the caregiver when necessary: ​​that is, she must know what the service consists of, which structures will be involved, which information will be processed.

The schedule

The Regions must await the ministerial decree which will distribute the resources through Agenas. The resources will be distributed both on the basis of the needs and objectives expressed by the regional telemedicine plans, and taking into account the regional telemedicine project just drafted. The goal is to purchase the equipment by the beginning of next year in order to be able to activate the services in the spring of 2024 and have remote monitoring 12 thousand people a fine 2025.

To learn more (134.44 KB)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

