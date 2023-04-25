“The end of the pandemic should be declared”

Covid today
Four months ago, Aifa had downgraded Sars-CoV-2 to endemic virus, present in the population and almost harmless. “There is no significant risk. Today this virus has become very little virulent if not downright harmless” explains Palù, underlining that Covid 19 no longer represents a risk for the world. “We are living in a context that from a virological point of view is undoubtedly post-pandemic” adds the virologist referring to the data on mortality, incidence and hospitalizations which are now in continuous decline, both in Italy and in the rest of the world. Palù also underlines that in recent months the virus has changed, and that the variant Arturoin circulation today, “mostly causes colds and conjunctivitis in children.”
WHO prudence
All that remains is to wait for the end signal from the World Health Organization which, according to Palù, should arrive shortly. “WHO reiterated that the pandemic, which it declared as such at the end of March 2020, is still a public health emergency of international concern (Peck) – explains the virologist – but it was also at the beginning of January 2020 when it all began”. Furthermore, the virus could soon become a seasonal flu. “We are not at this point yet – Palù clarifies – but it will soon become one and will probably have a spread linked to the cold season such as the flu”.
The role of vaccines
In this context, therefore, the booster dose of the vaccine is important only for the most fragile people, in particular: “For people hospitalized in homes for the elderly, for the over 80s, for those most exposed by profession and for patients with weakened immune systems”. In this regard, the president of Aifa underlines: “We are planning an autumn anti-flu and anti-Covid vaccination campaign with a vaccine built on the most widespread variant”.