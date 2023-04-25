“The end of the pandemic should be declared”

Covid today Four months ago, Aifa had downgraded Sars-CoV-2 to endemic virus, present in the population and almost harmless. “There is no significant risk. Today this virus has become very little virulent if not downright harmless” explains Palù, underlining that Covid 19 no longer represents a risk for the world. “We are living in a context that from a virological point of view is undoubtedly post-pandemic” adds the virologist referring to the data on mortality, incidence and hospitalizations which are now in continuous decline, both in Italy and in the rest of the world. Palù also underlines that in recent months the virus has changed, and that the variant Arturoin circulation today, “mostly causes colds and conjunctivitis in children.”

WHO prudence All that remains is to wait for the end signal from the World Health Organization which, according to Palù, should arrive shortly. “WHO reiterated that the pandemic, which it declared as such at the end of March 2020, is still a public health emergency of international concern (Peck) – explains the virologist – but it was also at the beginning of January 2020 when it all began”. Furthermore, the virus could soon become a seasonal flu. “We are not at this point yet – Palù clarifies – but it will soon become one and will probably have a spread linked to the cold season such as the flu”.