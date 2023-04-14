“At least we didn’t steal the Rolexes.” Thus begins the interview a Republic with which Carlo Calenda today attacks Matteo Renzi after the breakup of the Third Pole. The reference to the divorce of the year, that between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, is intentional. Also because it is the leader of Action himself who says that with the breakup «money has something to do with it. Because if you start a new party, you have to finance it. Instead he wanted to keep Italia Viva standing and make the Leopolda in 2024. Right next to the Europeans. Maybe while we at Action were funding his candidates. But this is madness. The problem is that Renzi cannot take a step to the side». Even if he “earns 2 million euros around the world“. Calenda is also surprisingly open to a hypothesis of a surreal alliance: «With Schlein? Why not? Never say never”. While the elite of entrepreneurship wonders where the 4 million donated to the Third Pole will end up.

The furious Calenda

Calenda in the conversation with Lorenzo De Cicco appears furious. “Someone told me I had to be careful. Renzi is a pyrotechnician, who makes one and a hundred thinks as happened with Il Riformista. If you’re not careful, he’s someone who “te se magna”. But I am an indigestible morsel». The Action leader says he hopes that the parliamentary groups will continue to exist. Also because otherwise they would lose parliamentary funds. He adds that in the negotiation he had set clear rules: dissolve the parties and share the money. And there was also an anti-lobbying clause in the agreement. Which would not have been valid only for Renzi but for everyone. “We haven’t heard from each other for two weeks,” he says. «Meanwhile, his friends attacked me in the press and the army of trolls he has on Twitter told me about everything. But I understood the trap and I didn’t get fooled ». In the newspaper, Calenda says it will be fun: “I think of those politicians who will confide in Renzi and then find the quotation marks in the newspapers.”

Third Pole money

Finally, the leader of Action says that «he may have a bad temper. But I feel like a straight guy.” He does not rule out proposing alliances to + Europe again. But also to Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party: «Never say never. But if they are aligned with the 5 Stars I see them far from us. And on too many nodes such as the waste-to-energy plant they do not take a position ». The last thrust is reserved for Iv: «Renzi did not vote for La Russa as president of the Senate: he was in the voting booth for 5 seconds. But maybe there was a negotiation for Maria Elena Boschi in supervision ». However, Boschi was only appointed vice president. Finally there is the issue of donations. Iv and Azione received 4 million euros. Many from the Italian entrepreneurial and financial elite. Now that the single party is dead where will the money go?

Read on about Open

Read also: