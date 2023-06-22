The enterprise of charity in the care of offending psychiatric patients

It is certainly not common for a newspaper to dedicate space to the topic of mental health, considering the social stigma that still characterizes our social model. It certainly isn’t popular to shine a light on a big subject in this discipline, namely mental health care for offenders. Crime news deals with individual cases, but we need to find a cultural space that takes charge of analyzing the flaws in our system and the related solutions. In the beginning there were criminal asylums, closed with the 1975 reform and replaced by the Opg (Judicial Psychiatric Hospital) which, however, still proved to be insufficient for the rehabilitation of the individual who committed the crime. For this reason, since 2012, the Rems (Residences for the Execution of Security Measures) have been introduced, thus shifting the responsibilities of penitentiary medicine from the Ministry of Justice to that of Health.

In short, subordinate detention to rehabilitation, setting the maximum number of people that can be hosted. The goal of the Rems was to be structures not only for detention, but also for rehabilitation. Thus a first major problem was created linked to the insufficiency of places available with respect to hospitalization requests: about seven hundred people with social dangers do not find hospitality in the Rems or even suitable placement in other hospitalization structures. Often after improper detention in ordinary prisons, the patient finds himself without treatment. Furthermore, ordinary prisons have long suffered from the high presence of people with mental illness, which aggravate the already complex conditions of detention of other prisoners, and of work for staff and prison police.

There are only thirty Rems in Italy and there are long “waiting lists” determined by the high numbers and by an institutional short circuit between the courts, health directorates and general directorates of the structures. The work with this type of person with psychiatric illness is complex in any type of facility, and not comparable to that with other patients without this additional severity. Not considering it would be like assimilating a hospitalization in medicine to that in intensive care. The consequences are a heavier living conditions of patients who reach extreme gestures, of families left alone, of prison workers, and of less and less numerous health workers.

The Third Sector sometimes manages to give the answers that the institutions struggle to arrive at. These positive models should emerge in order to draw elements of replicability from them. This is the case of the Adele Bonolis As.Fra Foundation. A non-profit organization in the Brianza area since 1957. It operates in Vedano al Lambro in the mental health sector, offering intensive care-intensive residential psychiatric services. As the President, Alessandro Pirola recalls, the Foundation faces the complexity of care in the certainty that the person always has potential to express and is himself a resource for the community. The structure today offers hospitality to eighty residential guests, about fifty patients in day care, manages seven assisted housing units, and is building six more instrumental for the recovery of autonomy and social and occupational reintegration. Here many guests are offenders with alternative measures to detention, restrictive or with a history in this sense.

These users have always been a peculiar feature of the Adele Bonolis Foundation and specific skills have been developed. Dual diagnoses, psychiatry and addictions, and the awareness that offenders have complexities not typical of “normal” psychiatric residents, place an additional workload in their care and management. The Foundation has always suggested operational and administrative methods in a logic of involvement and broad and inter-institutional dialogue, with politics, the judiciary, the penitentiary system, and acute care places to bring proposals that would guarantee therapeutic appropriateness, more adequate management pathologies, and a potential social recovery of the offenders, helping to prevent even recent dramatic news events. President Pirola’s invitation is clear, the institutions need to know these realities, value them, evaluate them and launch experimental models of assistance and care from a subsidiary perspective that start from the relational relationship between those who care and those who are treated.

Those who are close to need are constantly developing. Within the year, the Foundation will inaugurate further housing for independence – a largely self-financed initiative which also saw an important contribution from the Cariplo Foundation – and the provision of two thematic training days on psychiatric care for offenders offered to the local professional community. The private social sector exists, therefore, but the time has come for public institutions to do their part more.

Lorenzo Guzzetti

