The entrepreneur attacked by a 17-year-old in the Caserta area died: he had scolded him for the peanut shells thrown on the ground

The 48-year-old Giovanni Sasso, an entrepreneur from Cellole, in the Caserta area, died after fighting for eight days between life and death, reduced to the point of life following a dispute last weekend with a minor, who had reacted to his reprimand . Sasso had filmed the 17-year-old because he was throwing peanut shells on the ground right in front of his car dealership. The 48-year-old entrepreneur had been hospitalized since 9 June at the Pineta Grande clinic in Castel Volturno with a bad fracture at the base of the skull, which ultimately proved fatal.

On the matter, which took place in the heart of Cellole, an investigation was immediately opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere for very serious injuries: then the carabinieri of the Sessa Aurunca company found that the protagonist of the dispute with the 48-year-old had been a minor of 17 years, and therefore the competence has passed to the Prosecutor for minors of Naples, which could now modify the charge by investigating the minor for manslaughter.

The events took place on Friday 9 June, when the minor went out with his uncle from a barber shop eating peanuts and throwing the shells on the ground; the two passed in front of the dealership of the 48-year-old businessman, who scolded the boy. “Stop throwing shells on the ground,” he ordered, causing the 17-year-old to react. From his words it went to the hands. A few pushes started: one of these caused the 48-year-old to fall and hit his head violently on the ground. Admitted to the Pineta Grande clinic in Castel Volturno, the 48-year-old immediately appeared in very serious condition, suffering a fracture at the base of the skull and ending up in a coma. The story was reconstructed by the carabinieri through some testimony while there were no video surveillance cameras in the area. Emotion and bewilderment in Cellole.

The mayor of Cellole, Guido Di Leone, also represented the pain of an entire community over the death of the 48-year-old with a post on Facebook: “It’s a sad day for Cellole – wrote the mayor – it shouldn’t have gone like this . Giovanni was a boy full of life, with a great desire to live and achieve. The whole community prayed for him. Every word is superfluous in the face of such a tragedy, it is better to meditate in silence, in pain and in respect. I cling to the pain of families, it is difficult to understand, it is impossible to accept. Have a good trip, Giovà, you will be missed.”

