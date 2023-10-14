The ‘Epigenetic Clock’: A Revolutionary Test Reveals the True Age of Your Body

New Test Reveals Biological Age: The Epigenetic Clock

A team of researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom has developed a groundbreaking test that can reveal the true age of our body. Known as the “epigenetic clock,” this biochemical assessment examines DNA to understand how well a person’s body is aging compared to their chronological age.

The epigenetic clock is the first of its kind to have been shown to work accurately in a clinical context for both healthy and diseased tissue. This means that it can provide an accurate measurement of body aging. The results of this revolutionary test have been published in the Journal of Internal Medicine as part of a study on the effects of chronic kidney disease and associated therapies.

The study focused on more than 400 patients with chronic kidney disease in Sweden, along with around 100 matched population controls. The researchers used various tests, including blood biomarkers, skin autofluorescence, and epigenetic clocks, to better understand the impact of the disease on aging. The epigenetic clocks were used to measure the change in the biological age of the patients after different treatments, as well as the aging of healthy tissues in the control group.

The findings of the study revealed that patients with chronic kidney disease age faster than the general population, and this accelerated aging only slows down after undergoing a transplant. Treatment with dialysis, on the other hand, does not appear to have any impact on this aging process. “Our data, obtained using the new ‘Glasgow-Karolinska clock,’ show not only that these patients age faster than the general population, but their accelerated aging only slows down after undergoing a transplant. Treatment with dialysis does not appear to have an impact on this process,” explains Professor Peter Stevinke from the Swedish institute.

The team’s research demonstrates that the biological clock of the patients examined runs faster than that of an average healthy person. To address precision issues, the team developed a new and more accurate epigenetic clock called the Glasgow-Karolinska clock. This clock works equally well on both healthy and diseased tissue, providing even more accurate measurements of biological age.

As the body ages, various factors lead to epigenetic changes and the loss of a “chemical tag” known as DNA methylation from the genetic code. These changes are often associated with diseases common in aging, such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, and heart disease. Epigenetic clocks have been proposed as the “gold standard” for measuring these aspects.

The Glasgow-Karolinska clock developed by the team of experts has been shown to measure these aspects even more accurately, surpassing the high standards of a clinical setting. Helen Erlandsson from Karolinska Institutet, one of the study’s first authors, highlights that the “tagging” of DNA methylation is influenced by diet and the gut microbiome. Therefore, this new epigenetic clock has the potential to evaluate lifestyle interventions, including diet, which could benefit the public and address issues such as health inequalities.

With the development of the Glasgow-Karolinska clock, researchers have made significant strides in accurately measuring biological age. This test provides valuable insights into the aging process and the impact of diseases such as chronic kidney disease. In the future, it may also play a crucial role in evaluating lifestyle interventions and promoting better health for all.

