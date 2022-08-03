According to the DNA test, a boy should have been born. In the delivery room, none of the doctors and nurses notices that in reality a girl was born.

The first error was caused by a false DNA test result. It doesn’t happen often, but it can happen in a small percentage of cases. The second mistake, however, is even more serious and was committed by doctors and nurses in the delivery room. The mother was expecting a boy, as she had foreseen the test, and she had already chosen the name: Alessio. Certainly she could not have noticed the mistake at the time of birth. But the doctors present in the room, perhaps yes. Instead, the baby was given a blue bracelet with the name printed on it. After a few hours, someone noticed the mistake and that it was, in reality, a sissy. The story took place atSpaziani hospital in Frosinone.

According to reports from Il Messaggero, the mother filed an official report for negligence in the assessment and registration of the baby’s sex. The girl, however, is fine and in excellent health.

This is the story of the lady: “I was in the labor room, perhaps to ease the tension they asked me who was born, I gave the name, they wrote it on the folder, we talked about a boy until he was born and I was convinced that he was” . No one has noticed, however. Indeed, the letter M is written on the medical record next to the baby’s parameters. After six hours, the new mother continued, “the gynecologist, pediatrician and a nurse came to tell me that she was a girl, the first thing I thought was that they had made an exchange in the cradle, but that day there was only a birth and it was impossible. So I asked if there were any problems, I was thinking about male DNA and undeveloped genitals, but in response they told me that they understood my disappointment because I had prepared everything for a baby and now it was a girl. it was destabilizing for me, I went from joy to not understanding anything, to think that it could be sick, they did the genital ultrasound only after my insistence and despite the child was well they preferred the protected discharge, carrying out other exams in the following days, perhaps because they had already realized the mistake “.