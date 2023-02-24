Home Health the Essential and Extra games were unveiled at the State of Play – Multiplayer.it
Health

by admin
This evening, February 23, 2023, the State of Play di Sony, during which various games were shown. We also get to see the games that will be added on PS Plus in March 2023, for both Essential and Extra.

The free games of PS Plus Essential March 2023 release I am:

  • Battlefield 2042 – PS5/PS4
  • Minecraft Dungeons – PS4
  • Code Vein – PS4

I PS Plus Extra free games I am:

  • Tchia (al D1)
  • Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Ghostwire
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising

Five games coming to Extra have therefore been confirmed, with more likely to be announced later. We remind you that all Essential bonuses are also included in Extras and Premium. The contents of Extra are also available in Premium.

Tell us, what do you think of the games confirmed for PS Plus in March 2023? Interested or would you have preferred something different?

Always talking about free games (or almost), we remind you of the Amazon Prime Gaming games of March 2023 and the Epic Games Store game of March 2nd.

