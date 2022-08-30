Strokes and heart disease are very dangerous for health as they affect two essential elements of the body, a simple habit can help prevent diseases.

According to the latest surveys of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heart disease they are the leading killer of people in the United States, regardless of gender, race and ethnicity. Every 34 seconds a person dies from heart disease and every 40 seconds a person suffers a stroke. Although the main risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking, too little exercise, too much alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet are also determining factors.

It’s possible reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke it can be helpful to manage blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, stay physically active, eat a healthy diet and manage your weight. Researchers from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) have discovered another activity to be done every day to prevent these deadly conditions: optimal sleep can help protect against cardiovascular problems.

The daily activity that helps prevent stroke and heart disease

The researchers came up with a sleep score based on five factors:

sleep 7 to 8 hours a night frequency of insomnia frequency of daytime fatigue sleep apnea be a morning person.

Participants got one point for each factor to determine their sleep score. For example, the participants were considered optimal dorms if they often slept 7 to 8 hours and got up early, but did not suffer from frequent insomnia, daytime sleepiness or sleep apnea.

The study measured the sleep score of approximately 7,000 participants between the ages of 50 and 75, and found that only a small percentage of them had an optimal sleep score. Every two years, the participants returned for one follow-up in which they reported their sleep quality and health conditions. Over the next 10 years of the study, 274 participants developed heart disease or suffered a stroke.

After checking for other variables, such as age, gender, alcohol use, or weight, the researchers concluded that the risk of heart disease and stroke decreased by 22% for each point of increase in the sleep score. In essence, those who sleep well have a 75% lower risk of heart disease and stroke. The quality of sleep in everyday life is an essential element, and the more you sleep the better the quality of life improves. And this study proved it.