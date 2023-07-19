The Establishment of the Technical-Scientific Committee: Advancing the Profession of OSS

States General Establish Technical-Scientific Committee for Social Health Operator

The States General (Migep) has recently established a technical-scientific committee for the social health operator (OSS). The main objective of the committee is to promote preparatory courses for the OSS profession, focusing on acquiring certification of skills. This consultative and supportive body will play a crucial role in making proposals and expressing opinions on study and research initiatives related to the profession.

The committee, known as CTSO, will be responsible for stimulating, managing, and promoting activities that enhance and promote the profession. These activities may include research, studies, surveys, conferences, seminars, workshops, training courses, market surveys, publications, statistics, and circulars. The CTSO aims to contribute to the renewal of the OSS profession and will act as an interface between the Migep Federation and the scientific and academic world.

To ensure consistency with the Migep statutory program, the technical-scientific committee will carry out necessary activities and ensure the quality control of all actions. The scientific and bibliometric productivity indices will be used as guidelines, and an agreement has been signed with the Florence In….Formation of Florence Society to launch the first skills certification courses for the obs. profile.

The recent Covid pandemic has highlighted the importance of the OSS profession, emphasizing the need for a uniform and renewed training equivalent to European standards. The Technical-Scientific Committee, consisting of six health professionals and a nurse, will provide the expertise needed to handle any emergencies that may arise.

The committee has established a working group to address various topics, with a primary focus on developing the programming for the first course and determining the profile of the competence observatory. The objective is to certify the know-how of the role. The inclusion of external members such as the Shc oss trade union reflects the committee’s commitment to staying updated and involved.

This ambitious and pilot project aims to create a new profession of the future and a national and regional register of certified OBs. It is an opportunity that must not be missed. The Migep Federation believes in the synergy for this profession and is formally committing to actively participate in the training of oss to address the current training gap.

The project’s source is the Migep Federation, with Angelo Minghetti leading the initiative. The NurseTimes editorial team reports on this significant development.

