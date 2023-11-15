The ethics of dissidence | SaluteInternational

Benedetto Saraceno

Perhaps fanaticism has never disappeared but, certainly, today it returns to preside over our daily lives and never before has there been an urgent need for dissidents. Two unfortunately current examples are worth mentioning: the war between Putin’s Russia and Zelensky’s Ukraine and the war between Gaza and Israel or rather between Palestinians and Israelis.

Every doctor accepts the commitment proposed by the Hippocratic Oath (“I will enter all the houses I visit for the good of the sick…”). Therefore “all houses”, without distinguishing between friends or enemies, equal or different, rich or poor. Who knows if when doctors swear they understand that they are also adopting a moral guide against fanaticism, that which cuts with a clear blade between them and us, between good and bad and never manages to question itself, to take time, to look at the man, the woman and the child who, despite themselves, play the role of the other, of the enemy. It seems to me that we doctors could convey to everyone this idea that living beings are more important than great and indisputable ideas. Who knows if we could learn and teach how to be dissidents. Dissenters from Ethics, Values, Ideologies, Faiths. And it is those capital letters that must make us suspicious and we must distrust and disagree with them.

How many bourgeois and communist intellectuals defended Stalinism and Stalin’s Soviet Union, its gulags, the summary trials that sent more innocents than dissidents to their deaths? How long did it take Sartre, Aragon, Togliatti and Marchais, and many others, to say that they didn’t fit. And let it not be said that they did not know but rather that they preferred not to know. They preferred not to know so as not to weaken the Idea of ​​the Soviet revolution, to not give space to reactionary enemies, to let the long time of history accompany the glorious development of Communism. And so many other lies. The Orwells and Camus who said no were branded as reactionaries and bourgeois, isolated from the upper world of the good.[1] How many self-styled revolutionaries and terrorists of the BR have shot to kill moderates and reformists? They did not kill bosses and capitalists but magistrates, teachers, trade unionists, journalists who did not believe in a single Idea but in the complex dynamics of ideas (Guido Rossa, Alessandrini, Tobagi, Bachelet and so on).

In the war between Putin’s Russia and Zelensky’s Ukraine we would like to limit the dynamics of ideas, narratives and, therefore, consequent policies, to a simple observation: a country led by an authoritarian autocrat has invaded a new and very fragile democracy. There is no doubt that this observation is true. However, some historians and political scientists have pointed out that not all Russian territorial claims are illegitimate and that territories with a Russian majority have suffered harsh discrimination from Ukraine for years. Others have observed that the progressive encirclement of Russia by NATO (Baltic countries and Eastern Europe) is not unrelated to Russia’s violent attempt to secure a Ukraine that is not a member of NATO and the European Union. This is not the place to discuss whether such reservations are well founded or not, but rather we simply want to state that a legitimate debate should be open about how invading Russians and invaded Ukrainians bear responsibility in today’s war. And, above all, reflect on NATO’s expansion policy. However, it cannot be discussed calmly and legitimately, nor, consequently, can we work towards a peace that results from a compromise between belligerents rather than by the defeat of the “bad” and the victory of the “good”. In fact, the debate and political initiatives for peace are paralyzed. And this paralysis is based on the unbearable evocation of “European Values” and “Western Values”. What these values ​​are is not clear, and if we look at the wars in Iraq unleashed by the USA and Great Britain, at the South American dictatorships supported by the USA in the last hundred years, at the European acquiescence towards the occupation of Palestine by Israel, at the affairs that The European Union and the United States deal with dictatorships and rogue states every day, we struggle to see European and Western values ​​embodied in defensible and ethically acceptable policies and choices. And if someone says “we are not naive, this is politics” we will then reply to stop using “Values” as a justification for field choices that are inspired by everything except any “Value”. But today those who raise these questions are only a “friend of Putin” and so the circle closes: a majority of good people isolating and stigmatizing a minority of bad people. But isn’t this idea of ​​Values ​​with a capital letter the mother of a fanaticism (perhaps in a suit and tie, perhaps using the language of moderation) which, separating good from evil with a thin blade, does its job as Fanaticism?

A further example is that of the war between Gaza and Israel or rather between Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s look at the issue closely. The Hamas fascists serve the violent fascists of Iran and are supported by the democratically elected dictator Putin. The Palestinian people must free themselves from Hamas and rediscover the secular roots of the fight against Israel’s illegal occupation. The consensus enjoyed by Hamas is the result of years of weakening of the struggles for the creation of a Palestinian state. This weakening is due both to the corruption of Fatah leaders and to the instrumental support that Israel has given to Hamas in its anti-Palestinian function. On the other hand, Netanyahu’s fascists are at the service of a colonial, expansionist and racist ideology that denies Palestinians the right to be free citizens and masters of their lands and independent as a people/nation. It is urgent, therefore, that the Jewish people in Israel and around the world accept the criticism of the colonial policy of apartheid that the Israeli government imposes on the Palestinians without silencing this criticism as “anti-Semitism”.

Israel has the right to exist safely and peacefully. Palestinians have the right to territories and independence. The Holocaust does not justify the illegality of Israel’s occupation. However, Palestinian rights do not justify Islamic terrorism against innocent Israeli citizens. Therefore, the political and instrumental use of criticism of Zionism to justify the violence of Hamas and any overt or hidden temptation to strengthen anti-Semitism must cease. But, also, the political and instrumental use of anti-Semitism to justify Israel’s violence must stop. So, let Hamas cease its fire against Israel which, in addition to killing, forces thousands of Israelis to leave their homes. But also that Israel stops razing Gaza to the ground, killing thousands of defenseless civilians and forcing an entire population to flee without return. And that Israeli settlers cease their violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, illegally occupied by settlements that destroy the possibility of a legitimate Palestinian state. But also that hatred towards Israel does not fuel new anti-Semitism. And that revenge against Hamas does not kill an entire population. Therefore, those who really want peace should not display the Israeli and Palestinian flags but rather promote the resumption of the Oslo agreements.

But anyone who uttered the content summarized here in a few lines today would be condemned either as a monstrous anti-Semite or as a pro-Israeli imperialist: condemned from all sides. Simply because whoever pronounces the content summarized here in a few lines is not a fanatic but rather a dissident from the main streams of the right and the left: a traditionally anti-Semitic right that displays Israeli flags with an anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic function and a left, sometimes even anti-Semitic, that displays Palestinian flags as anti-Israeli and anti-American. Dominant fanaticism.

Few try to escape. The Jew Franco Lattes Fortini writes: “The distinction between Judaism and the state of Israel, which until yesterday may have seemed to us to be a valuable acquisition against fanaticism, has been called into question precisely by the assent or silence of the Diaspora. And it has allowed us to see better why it is not possible to consider what happens at the gates of Jerusalem as something that falls only within the sphere of political-military conflicts and the clash of interests and powers. For at least one part of it, that conflict jeopardizes something that is within us. Every house that the Israelis destroy, every life that they kill every day and even every day of school that they make the children of Palestine miss, a part of the immense deposit of truth and wisdom is lost which, in and for Western culture, it has been accumulated by generations of the Diasporafrom the glorious or nefarious misfortune of the ghettos and through the ferocity of ancient and recent persecutions.”[2]. But how many Jews will have the courage to say the same things out loud? And how many rabid pro-Palestinians from the so-called social centers or from the most extreme sections of the left and right will have the courage to declare their fundamental anti-Semitism? How many will have the courage to say that every criticism of Zionism is used on the one hand to justify anti-Semitism and on the other to accuse those who are not anti-Semites of anti-Semitism.

And, once again, fanaticism reigns supreme. And unfortunately it is a fanaticism that disguises itself as reasonableness, as arguments in defense of damned “values”. But when the art critic Tomaso Montanari dared to question the rhetoric of Western values ​​or when the Slavist Paolo Nori dared to continue to evoke the beauty of Russia, its literature and its people, they were crucified as associates of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Radical dissidence calls us. Time is running out. There is no other choice than that of the truth and the doubts connected to it. There is no need for any consensus: what matters is not wanting anything other than the truth and the doubts connected to it. Starting from the good, from what the good to pursue is: not doing the evil that breaks every collective pact of rectitude and humanity. We need an ethic of dissidence against fanaticism. Perhaps we doctors have a lofty task, namely that of reminding everyone that before the reasons for the big story there are also the reasons for everyone’s little stories (“…in all the houses that I visit I will enter for the good of the sick…”).

Finally, we doctors have the duty to say loudly and loudly that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is not bearable. It is not acceptable that health facilities are systematically targeted and we cannot silently watch the carnage of civilians, mostly children and infants. Cease fire immediately.

Benedetto Saraceno, Lisbon Institute of Global Mental Health

[1] A beautiful booklet by Pierluigi Battista recently published by “La nave di Teseo” tells some stories of dissidents: “My Heroes”, 2023.

[2] https://ilmanifesto.it/lettera-agli-ebrei-italiani

