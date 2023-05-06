The EU: “162 citizens evacuated from Sudan, there are Italians”

162 citizens of EU countries (Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Sweden) and other nationalities were evacuated from Sudan, and are currently on their way to Saudi Arabia.

The evacuation was carried out by a naval vessel supplied by Spain in an effort coordinated by the EU’s European External Action Service (EEAS). This was announced by Peter Stano, spokesman for the High Representative, Josep Borrell.

“It was a rather exceptional evacuation as most EU citizens have been evacuated from Sudan by plane in the last two weeks. The evacuation boat was offered by the Spanish government,” explained the spokesman. “Over the past two days, the EEAS Crisis Response Center and the EU Military Staff coordinated with Member States the necessary measures to collect and take out EU citizens from 5 Member States, who were still in Sudan , aboard the Spanish frigate Reina Sofia. This operation was also supported on the ground by the United Nations”, added Stano, underlining that “since the start of internal clashes in Sudan, EU member states have organized 32 evacuation flights and two naval evacuations, bringing home more than 2,400 people from EU and non-EU countries”.

