Home » The EU: “162 citizens evacuated from Sudan, there are Italians”
Health

The EU: “162 citizens evacuated from Sudan, there are Italians”

by admin

162 citizens of EU countries (Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Sweden) and other nationalities were evacuated from Sudan, and are currently on their way to Saudi Arabia.

The evacuation was carried out by a naval vessel supplied by Spain in an effort coordinated by the EU’s European External Action Service (EEAS). This was announced by Peter Stano, spokesman for the High Representative, Josep Borrell.

“It was a rather exceptional evacuation as most EU citizens have been evacuated from Sudan by plane in the last two weeks. The evacuation boat was offered by the Spanish government,” explained the spokesman. “Over the past two days, the EEAS Crisis Response Center and the EU Military Staff coordinated with Member States the necessary measures to collect and take out EU citizens from 5 Member States, who were still in Sudan , aboard the Spanish frigate Reina Sofia. This operation was also supported on the ground by the United Nations”, added Stano, underlining that “since the start of internal clashes in Sudan, EU member states have organized 32 evacuation flights and two naval evacuations, bringing home more than 2,400 people from EU and non-EU countries”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Why is it so hard to resist the craving for sweets and fats? All the fault of the intestine

You may also like

5 essential tasks in the garden

F1 in Miami, Russell and Hamilton the fastest...

“More viruses will come. Now public health needs...

Planting, caring for and propagating geraniums (pelargoniums) |...

Verstappen in front of Sainz. Leclerc third crashes...

Award at the Cooperation Prize 2023: Pharmacies choose...

confirmed the 5 days of quarantine

the secret revealed by nutritionists

AVA feeding control workshop in dairy cows for...

Michela Murgia: “I have stage four cancer, I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy