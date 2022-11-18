news-txt”>

Creating a new European digital infrastructure to cross reference the genome and clinical data of over one million people and thus overcome the great challenge of precision medicine, translating the successes of research in the field of genomics into ever more precise diagnoses and more personalized treatments: it is the objective of the new European project ‘Genome Data Infrastructure’ (Gdi) which started in Brussels. Funded with 40 million euros by the European Commission, it is coordinated by Elixir, the European research infrastructure for life sciences and bioinformatics of which the National Research Council (Cnr) coordinates the Italian node.

The Italian partnership, supported by the Ministries of University and Research and Health, also includes the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit).

“The Gdi project represents an extraordinary opportunity for our country to systematize scientific excellence in the field of genomic research in the national health system which, although characterized by first-rate clinical realities also at an international level, is however very fragmented, also because of its organization on a regional basis”, says Graziano Pesole (Cnr-Ibiom), coordinator of the national Elixir node. “The digital infrastructure that we intend to develop, when fully operational, will make it possible to include the patient’s genetic information in the electronic health record, and to share it in a controlled manner that respects the European legislation on the protection of individual data. This will pave the way to significant prospects for improvement and growth in quality and efficiency for many services provided by our healthcare system”.