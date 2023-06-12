The EU is still accelerating the obligation to renovate houses and replace air conditioners, boilers, refrigerators and kitchens: in fact, the aim is to speed up the implementation times of the Green Deal, the EU plan to make air quality and the world cleaner and greener, which provides for the obligation to replace more polluting appliances such as gas boilers, refrigerators old, air conditioners and gas cookers to be replaced with induction cookers, as well as the obligation of green renovation of the houses with the lowest energy class.

New EU acceleration on green obligations for the environment

What are the new obligations on home renovation and replacement of air conditioners, boilers, refrigerators and kitchens?

According to the latest news, the EU would be working to speed up the implementation times of the new EU green lawswith new appointments that also took place during the week, and for further measures to be included in the green intervention plan to improve the environment: therefore not only the restructuring of the older and more polluting houses and buildings in order to make them more efficient from a energy point of view and a stop to the sale of gas boilers from 2029, air conditioners, refrigerators, a stop to cars with internal combustion engines, fueled by petrol or diesel, in 2035: in fact, other measures would also be on the way, this time concerning air transport and maritime.

Another goal is to arrive by 2030 to produce 40% of green technologies. Furthermore, also by 2030, EU countries will have to reduce emissions by 40% compared to 2005. In particular, in fact, the new EU legislation has raised the objective of reducing greenhouse gases at European level, to be achieved by 2030, from 30 to 40% compared to 2005 levels.

This means that, for the first time, all EU countries will have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with targets ranging from 10 to 50%. Furthermore, every year, Member States will have to ensure that they do not exceed their annual quota of greenhouse gas emissions.

The obligations already imposed by the EU for green innovations started from the obligation to renovate houses to make the most polluting houses of energy class F or even G more efficient in many cases to be respected in different steps:

by 2030 all residential buildings will have to achieve at least energy class E;

by 2033 the energy class to be achieved must be D;

by 2040 a level must be reached which guarantees a zero-emission building stock by 2050.

According to the provisions of the new European law, the renovation obligation will apply to all houses and buildings with a class lower than E and by 2023 all buildings and houses with an energy class lower than E, i.e. F and G, must be renovated to improve their energy class and therefore reduce their polluting emissions.

The only properties exempt from the new home renovation obligation are:

buildings of artistic value;

buildings recognized for historical-architectural merits;

places of worship;

second box.

The EU has also imposed a stop on the purchase and installation of gas boilers, considered polluting plants, which should completely disappear by 2029. The disappearance of gas boilers will, however, be progressive and between 2025 and 2026 the relative incentives will no longer be available and can only be had for the installation of alternative technologies and to replace old systems, while by 2029 gas boilers will no longer be on sale.

Further imposition by the EU on homes concerns the obligation to replace gas cookers with induction cookers, which are not as polluting as gas cookers, reduce cooking times and, consequently, energy consumption and also in this case the transition will be gradual.

Another new green law that the EU is working on is related to stop using some types of air conditioners to combat hydrofluorocarbons, also known as F-gases, responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases and to avoid these emissions in large quantities, it is necessary to prohibit the assistance and maintenance of air conditioners and other equipment containing fluorinated gases. The obligation to replace existing stationary refrigeration systems will start on 1 January 2024.

And a novelty has recently arrived regarding the new obligation to replace refrigerators older and polluting. The EU’s objective is to change refrigerators to fluorinated gases, substances used in refrigeration and in the operation of heat pumps.

The new law provides for the gradual reduction of the use of these gases starting from 2039 and their complete elimination by 2050, but the first bans could start as early as 2026.