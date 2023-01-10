10 GEN –

Dear Director,

New Year’s Eve is an occasion for balance sheets and good resolutions for the new year. In the three-year period of the pandemic, the public debate on local medicine developed in three phases. In the midst of the perfect storm of 2020, the heroes of the resistance to covid-19 have been repeatedly lauded, if only for the memory of those killed on the battlefield in the first waves.

In 2021, the defendants’ bench was reserved for the protagonists of the fight against the virus, leveraging a well-established social stigmatization: as Antonio Panti observed, “the step from heroes to scapegoats is shorter than it seems”. Once the commendation was filed, the public campaign of condemnation of the (imaginary) free-lancers, slackers who work fifteen hours and don’t answer the phone, has begun.

Finally, in 2022 the mantra of reforms prevailed – despite the oblivion of the Balduzzi law for a decade – declined in three versions: the restructuring of the territorial network with the DM 77, the passage of the affiliates to dependency and the transformation of the Regional Training Course Specify in a university specialization.

In 2023, the 6C1 Mission is grappling with the hardships of a bare-bones health fund while the hypothesis of dependency, sponsored by a composite political-union lobby, has waned due to the economic repercussions of the war and due to the fragility of a project without of a solid feasibility study.

The third option remained standing, accepted obtorto collo by the unions accused of mismanagement of the regional course, to which it would have been improperly “outsourced”. On the basis of which regulatory framework was the CFSMG implemented and how should it be converted into an academic specialization, unanimously considered the panacea for local ailments?

To answer these questions it is necessary to go back to the regulatory sources of MG training, namely the community directive 457 of far 1986, which has 2 purposes: to allow the free movement of doctors subject to mutual recognition of diplomas proving MG training, an aligned sprint to the “minimum” criteria dictated by the directive.

Curiously, the same does not refer to a university specialization course but underlines some conditions that seem to implicitly exclude the academic solution: the training, lasting at least 2 years, must “be more practical than theoretical” to be carried out in the form of an internship for 6 months in “approved hospital centres” and in a “general medicine clinic” or “in contact with other institutes or health structures that deal with MG”, without indications about the specialist university context.

But there’s more: some introductions to the articles of the directive outline the general framework and the objectives of a training that has little to do with the academic context. Here are the main passages, which are surprising for their timeliness in relation to today’s debate:

the development of the medical sciences has produced an ever-widening gap between medical teaching and research on the one hand and the practice of general practice on the other, to the point that important aspects of general practice can no longer be taught satisfactorily in the basic medical training framework existing in the Member States;

regardless of the benefit to patients, it is also recognized that a better adaptation of the general practitioner to his specific function will contribute to improving the system of dispensing care by making recourse to specialist doctors, as well as to laboratories and other institutes, more selective and highly specialized equipment;

it matters little whether or not training in general practice is provided as part of the basic medical training under national law; it is appropriate to provide, in a second phase, that the exercise of medical activities as a general practitioner in the context of a social security scheme is subject to possession of specific training in general medicine.

In short, the message is clear: the recent graduate, since “important aspects of general medicine can no longer be taught satisfactorily within the framework of basic training”, is not able to fulfill his specific tasks, whether or not he has received training in MG within the curriculum.

Instead, a more practical than theoretical training context is needed, in hospital centers and not university clinics and above all in the GP clinic or in similar territorial structures, such as future community homes and hospitals from the PNRR. It is remarkable to note how almost 40 years ago in the EU the ideas on an appropriate training of GPs were more appropriate than the obvious “otological” approach prevailing today, which relies more on a formal academic label than on learning by doing from the experience of socio-cognitive apprenticeship of the internship.

Dr. Giuseppe Belleri

Ex MMG – Brescia

January 10, 2023

