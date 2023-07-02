The Euclid Space Telescope mission has begun

The launch marked the beginning of a long-awaited journey to better study the Universe, and in particular dark matter and dark energy

by Emanuele Menietti – @emenietti

At 17:11 (Italian time) today a Falcon 9 rocket of the private space company SpaceX carried beyond the Earth’s atmosphere Euclid, the new space telescope of the European Space Agency (ESA), to study two of the most elusive features of the Universe: dark matter and dark energy. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral in Florida (United States) and the telescope will take about a month to reach its observation point 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth. The mission is eagerly awaited because it could offer important data to better understand the evolution and structure of the Universe.

See more

Dark

We are made of matter and surrounded by matter, consequently we have a direct experience of it in every instant of our existence, so much so that we don’t even notice it. There is a lot of matter, but in terms cosmological – that is, the study of the Universe as a whole – is little stuff: it is estimated that it constitutes less than 5 percent of the known Universe. All the rest, according to the most shared theories, is made up of about 25 percent dark matter and 70 percent dark energy. Both are completely invisible both to our eyes and to instruments and we don’t even know exactly what they are or how they work. At the same time, we are now quite certain that they exist, because in their absence some of the phenomena that we are able to observe and which we now know quite well could not be explained.

When in the twentieth century the characteristics of the Universe began to be calculated, and to apply theoretical models to explain its peculiarities, it became evident that the quantity of matter that is visible to us was not sufficient to explain the way in which the Universe is structured and is Together.

An example that is often used to give an idea of ​​the problem starts with galaxies, large systems that include stars, planets and interstellar material, especially in the form of gas and dust. However, the amount of observable matter in a galaxy is relatively small: on the basis of our knowledge, it is not sufficient to ensure that the stars that are part of it remain together without scattering throughout the Universe (there is a close relationship between mass and gravity). One way to find an explanation is to hypothesize that there is something else in and around galaxies that helps them cohere. Something that doesn’t emit or reflect light and isn’t detectable, but still exists and adds more mass: dark matter.

Its existence would help explain many things, but not everything about how the universe works. About a century ago the American astrophysicist Edwin Hubble you discover that the Universe is expanding while studying how the most distant galaxies look like. Nearly 70 years later, it would be discovery that the Universe is in a phase of accelerated expansion, i.e. that the speed at which it is expanding increases over time. It was a revolutionary and unexpected discovery, because it contradicted some parts of the model theorized up to then to describe the Universe, according to which gravity would gradually cause the expansion to slow down.

About a quarter of a century has passed since that discovery and we still don’t know what determines acceleration, but there are still several theories. One of the most shared hypothesizes that there is a particular type of energy – namely thedark energy – which somehow counteracts gravity and causes the Universe to accelerate in its expansion. It is a hypothetical form of energy that would be distributed homogeneously in space and that, as in the case of dark matter, we are unable to detect directly.

Studying something that is not observable is very difficult, but over time those involved in astrophysics have found some solutions. One of these is to collect extremely precise data on what we are able to observe and compare it with what should happen according to the theoretical models, in order to understand what is missing in reality to complete the picture. The Euclid Space Telescope does just that: take very precise measurements of a huge swath of the sky to find clues about what even its instruments can’t see.

How Euclid is made

Euclid was built by Thales Alenia Space in Turin and by Airbus Defense and Space in Toulouse, France. The telescope itself is a cylinder about 4 meters high with a diameter of 1.2 meters and is connected to the “service module”, a rectangular base which contains systems for managing and transmitting the collected data to the Earth. for propulsion and for the distribution of electricity. Telescope and base combined make Euclid reach a height of 4.7 meters and a width of 3.7 meters. The combined mass is 2 tons, more or less the same as a large SUV.

To one side of the service module is secured a large panel which serves to protect the space telescope from solar radiation and to collect electricity, through photovoltaic panels, to power Euclid’s systems. The screen has the function of preventing the two main instruments of the telescope from getting too hot, which must operate respectively at -120 and -180 °C.

The instrument VIS (VISible instrument) it is used to create images in the visible spectrum, i.e. the portion of light that we can capture with our eyes. NISP (Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer) instead it is an instrument for observations in the infrared, the part of electromagnetic radiation that we cannot see because it has a lower frequency than that of visible light. Both tools were provided by Euclid Consortium, an international collaboration of scientists involving 14 European countries and other research teams from the United States, Canada and Japan. The project involved more than two thousand people with various research and work groups also in Italy.

Having overcome the earth’s atmosphere, Euclid has begun a long journey which will allow him to reach the Lagrange point “L2” at 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth, in the opposite direction to the Sun. It is a particular observation point which essentially allows you to follow the Earth at a great distance, in order to make observations in deep space. L2 is often used for this type of mission and for more than a year has also hosted the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space telescope and which carries out observation activities that are largely different from those that Euclid will do.

Euclid’s journey to L2 will take about a month. Once it arrives at its destination, the telescope will activate its instruments and a couple of months of tests and calibrations will follow. After this start-up phase, in October the telescope will be ready to start observing and collecting data on galaxies billions of kilometers away. Its goal will be to map about a third of the sky, creating a very precise three-dimensional map, which can be used to calculate the expansion of the Universe.

The space telescope will also take advantage of a particular effect called “gravitational lensing”, which occurs when the light emitted by a galaxy reaches those who are observing it from a very long distance distorted, due to the concentrations of matter it finds along its path. This matter that deflects the light is made up of other galaxies – which can therefore be observed – and a large part of dark matter, which cannot be detected.

Thanks to very accurate measurements, it is possible to reconstruct how much matter is needed to determine a gravitational lens, investigate how much “normal” matter was involved and deduce how much dark matter contributed to the phenomenon. In this way it is possible to infer the presence of dark matter and above all to discover how it is distributed in the observed portion of the Universe.

The data collected by Euclid will be processed by the scientific part of the Euclid Consortium and then made available to the scientific community. Images, data on the brightness of galaxies and much more can be used for new research and to plan future new space missions, looking for what we can’t see.

Continue on the Post

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

