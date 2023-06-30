The European Commission has presented a bill to introduce the digital euro

The European Commission has laid the foundations, with a legislative proposal, for the creation of thedigital euro. It is the “central bank digital currency” issued by the European Central Bank and available to the general public. According to its proponents, it will be exactly like cash, only in a digital version, e it will not replace paper money. Unlike cryptocurrencies, the digital euro will be owned by the Central Bank which will guarantee its security, stability of value and exchange at nominal value with euro cash. Conversely, crypto-assets can fluctuate significantly in value and their exchange for euro cash or even commercial bank money cannot be guaranteed. This is what will probably be the most relevant financial innovation of our time: the digitization of banknotes.

One of the objectives of the digital euro is to ensure that people, businesses and public bodies continue to have access to a public form of digital currency for paymentsaccessible and accepted everywhere in the euro area, at any time; to make available a form of payment which guarantees the same level of privacy as cash and which is accessible to all citizens, including those who do not have a bank account; and to support theopen strategic autonomy of Europe strengthening the international role of the euro.

The first nation to develop so-called “central bank digital currencies” (CBDCs) was the Chinesemainly with the aim of erode the dominance of the dollar, escaping US surveillance and sanctions. In recent years, China has become an important trading partner of the European continent, with strong growth prospects, which is why Europe itself has a high interest in maintaining stable ties with Beijing. In light of this geopolitical context, this is why the role of a European digital currency is even more crucial. It could also serve to strengthen and guarantee the international role of the euro ea defend the “monetary sovereignty” of central banks from the threat of private individuals issuing cryptocurrencies.

But if on a financial and geopolitical level, the digital currency has advantages, there are those who suspect that it could represent a further tightening of social control, further limiting the possibility of using cash. On this point, the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, specified that the digital euro will not replace cash: «We want to reassure all those who might fear that the digital euro could replace cash: cash is here to stay ». In a digital future, “we cannot imagine the currency dominated only by individuals or by cryptocurrencies, with the absence of a role for states and monetary sovereignty”. “Even in a completely different world, like the digital world, we need a currency based on sovereignty and central banks. This will be the digital euro when it is born», declared Gentiloni, thus revealing the real objective of the digital currency: keep the role of central banks in the issuance and control of money unchallenged. The proposal, specifies the EU executive, will guarantee all inhabitants of the euro area the freedom to choose their preferred payment method and access to basic cash services.

Despite the reassurances, there is the suspicion that it is not only an instrument that will allow central banks to continue to hold monetary power, but also that it could introduce a new concept of moneylike the one of programmable coin: with CBDCs, in fact, the use of money can be programmed in such a way as to be bound to certain conditions. Or CBDCs can be programmed to have an expiration date to prevent saving. It would therefore be a further consolidation of that social control that was inaugurated during the pandemic with the Green Pass.

The main objective for now, however, remains that of countering the threat of cryptocurrencies and private currencies, in addition to the geostrategic one of adapt to sudden changes in the financial system that are happening internationally. Again Gentiloni, in fact, stated that “in a digital world, we need a currency anchored to the State, to sovereignty and to central banks”.

After the adoption of the proposal by the European Parliament and the Council, the European Central Bank is now expected to take the final decision on the issuance of a digital euro which, in any case, will not be introduced before 2028. Only in a few years, therefore, consumers they will be able to receive the digital euro from their commercial banks or payment service providers, or from public bodies designated by the Member States, in exchange for deposits or cash in euros. In this way, the control of the monetary issue and of the monetary policies will continue to remain in the hands of the central banks which have shown, however, especially in the last period, little foresight in carrying out their task: the recent indiscriminate increase in interest rates Interest, in fact, risks not only failing to slow down inflation, but also bringing several European economies to the brink of recession.

[di Giorgia Audiello]

