The European oncology boys’ tournament is back (12/05/2023)

«Football is just an excuse to be together» adds Andrea Ferrari, who draws attention to a wider dimension, that of the needs and peculiarities of the adolescent patient: «There is still too little awareness, in the general population but also in the oncology community, of the fact that sick adolescents are special patients, with different needs from those of children and adults. The diagnosis of cancer comes at a difficult time in life: young people have to face treatment while at the same time they are called not to miss the appointment with fundamental stages of their personal and relational development. The challenges of their age – the need for autonomy, relationships and planning for one’s future – cannot simply be suspended. Their life must go on. From this derives the need to carry out a global management of the patient – and of his family – with a dedicated multi-specialist team, with specific spaces and projects (such as the Youth Project of the Milan Cancer Institute). Added to this are specific clinical problems, linked to the quality of care that patients receive and therefore to their chances of recovery. Adolescents (and young adults) are in what is often called “no man’s land” between the world of pediatric oncology and that of adult medical oncology: for this reason they run the risk of arriving with difficulty (or late) to the centers of reference, not to be enrolled in clinical protocols, not to receive, in short, the best care. For these reasons, with the same disease and stage, an adolescent has a lower chance of recovery than a child”.

The Italian teams are Milan – Monza, winner of the last edition which had attracted the attention of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who had awarded one of the boys (representing all the participants) the prestigious certificate of honor of “Alfiere of the Republic”. The other teams are that of Bari – Lecce and that of Catania – Palermo, and then again Genoa – Turin, Trento – Padua, Bologna – Rimini – Modena, Pisa – Florence, Aviano – Udine – Trieste, Naples – Perugia and, finally, Rome). Appointment tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, between 9 and 18, at the Konami youth development center in memory of Giacinto Facchetti, in via Camillo Sbarbaro 5/7, in Milan. They were also involved in organizing the Adolescent Working Group of the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology AIEOP and the Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohematology Associations Fiagop