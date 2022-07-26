Home Health The European Space Agency releases the latest photos of the Grand Canyon of Mars | Mars Express | Epoch Times
Health

The European Space Agency releases the latest photos of the Grand Canyon of Mars | Mars Express | Epoch Times

by admin
The European Space Agency releases the latest photos of the Grand Canyon of Mars | Mars Express | Epoch Times

[Epoch Times, July 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Di Rui compiled and reported) The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the latest photos of Mars Marineris (Valles Marineris) taken by the Mars Express rover. .

Canyon Mariner is 4,000 kilometers long, 200 kilometers wide and 7 kilometers deep at its deepest point, making it the longest known canyon on any planet in the solar system. Compared with the famous Grand Canyon in Arizona, Mariner Canyon is 10 times longer, 20 times wider and 5 times deeper.

The new images were taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on Mars Express. The camera has previously sent back photos of a variety of terrain on Mars like volcanoes, lava pools, and riverbeds. It is capable of taking full-color 3D photos with a resolution of up to 10 meters.

A comparison of the size of the Grand Canyon of Mars and the outline of the United States. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The Grand Canyon of the United States was formed by the long-term erosion of the Colorado River, while the Martian Mariner Canyon was formed by the cracking of the ground caused by the crustal movement.

The photo shows two chasms in the west of the canyon, a large number of parallel lines, and some terrain that looks like a pile of rubble, which ESA believes indicates a recent landslide event there.

The rough terrain there suggests the divides were previously filled with liquid material, ESA said. These unusual topographical features are left behind when they evaporate.

Mars Express is an orbiting probe orbiting Mars, which departed from Earth to Mars in June 2003. That was the moment when Mars and Earth were closest to each other. Such an opportunity arises every 26 months.

See also  Code debuts on Raiuno, a success that we have not ridden

After a six-month flight, Mars Express arrived on Mars in December 2003, orbiting Mars along a near-polar orbit, and began various tasks to explore Mars: taking a large number of photos, detecting the material structure under the Martian crust , and analyzing the chemical composition of the Martian atmosphere. ◇

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei

You may also like

Cow’s milk allergy, when too many children suffer...

Classic Villains Return – World of Warcraft®: Wrath...

Medicine Test 2022: dates, announcement, exam and scores

Mediterranean diet, it is also good for the...

It is rumored that EA is developing the...

4 new cases of phantom disease in Friuli....

Covid, effects also on the skin: spots, dermatitis...

“The public health system is about to collapse....

The Sound of VR Virtual Reality – Talking...

Mercogliano retreat, day 5: focus on the defensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy