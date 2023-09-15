The “European Week of Sport” is back. At the Foro Italico three days of events promoted by the Department for Sport and Sport and Health

The European Week of Sport kicks off again this year (European Week of Sport, EWoS, an international project launched in 2015, co-financed by the European Commission and the Department for Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, which promotes sport, healthy and active lifestyles, and the physical and mental well-being of citizens. The initiative is coordinated for Italy by the Department for Sport and carried out in collaboration with Sport and Health.

This Friday morning the European Sports Week was officially “launched” at the Circolo della Stampa in Turin during the first of the three days dedicated to the Tennis and Friends initiative.

The event was attended by, among others, the head of the Department for Sport, Flavio Siniscalchi. “Today – has explained – we launched the European Week of Sport 2023, the initiative that the European Commission has been promoting since 2015 in more than 40 countries. This year’s words are: Participation, Inclusion and cohesion, Innovation, which will be at the center of the hundreds of events organised, with the support of Sport and Health, throughout Italy. We bet – Siniscalchi further specified – son the participation of schools, both here in Turin and in the events in Rome from 23 to 25 September. It is a tangible sign of the strength of the school-sport combination, with the increase in motor education teachers starting from primary school classes”.

On stage too Filippo MagniniLegend of Sport and Health who emphasized the theme of inclusion and cohesion: “For me, being an ambassador and encouraging everyone to do sport is an honor and a great responsibility – said Magnini -. We athletes, especially us Legends of Sport and Health, are called to testify to the importance of practicing sports and act as a “guide” for an active life. Furthermore, the European Week of Sport brings with it important values ​​such as, for example, those of inclusion and cohesion. So that no one feels exempt from the “call to sport”. Sport belongs to everyone and is for everyone.”

It is important that innovation is placed at the center of this project, because thanks to it sport has often contributed to the development of the quality of life of all of us, thanks to constant research and the myriad of solutions introduced. In sport, being innovative, creative and active is a necessary habit to always find ideas and solutions to improve and achieve your goals. #Be Active will also talk about this this year” he added instead Fabio GuadagniniMarketing, Sales & Brand Manager for Sport and Health.



THE PROJECT

EWoS every year in Europe it involves tens of millions of people including citizens, families, children, adolescents and athletes in 40 European countries, with the aim of underlining the centrality of Sport as a fundamental element in individual growth, health and social well-being.

Participation, Inclusion and Cohesion, Innovation These are the themes that characterize this year’s edition.

In Italy, EWoS 2023 will see as protagonists the Sports Federations, the Associated Sports Disciplines, the Sports Promotion Bodies, the Meritorious Associations, Gyms, Sports Clubs, Amateur Sports Associations and Societies, the Municipalities and their administrations, under the aegis of the official slogan, #BeActivesupporting the campaign through a significant amount of sporting events in the area, scheduled between 1 September and 15 October, so as to generate a system of initiatives inspired by the values ​​of EWoS 2023.

This formidable sports network can already be consulted on the web section and is growing day by day.



IT MAIN EVENT

The culminating week, from Saturday 23 September to Saturday 30, will be characterized by the traditional Main Eventscheduled in Rome in the suggestive Foro Italico Park, where every day, from 10am, the #BeActiveMultiSportVillage, an area of ​​over 3,000 m2 with a vast amount of free sports activities for all ages, with the support and active participation of qualified instructors, athletes and champions. In the context of the three days there will also be a series of initiatives related to psychological well-being, cohesion, correct nutrition, prevention, innovation and professional training.

All appointments will be available on the official website

On Monday 25 September, the village will be entirely dedicated to schools, with a program also generated thanks to the collaboration with the Lazio Regional School Office.



LA #BEACTIVE NIGHT

The BeActiveNight, the night of Sport, will characterize the night of Saturday 23 September and will be celebrated both in Rome and in other Italian cities. The Foro Italico Park will light up with the Color Runa free non-competitive race open to all, along a route of approximately 5 km in the heart of the Foro Italico.



#BEACTIVE AND SCHOOLS

On Monday 25 September from 8.30 to 13.30, the EWoS Village will be reserved exclusively for schools. The aim is to get young people to practice sport and promote the psycho-physical well-being of healthy lifestyles. The Village will offer the opportunity to try and practice over 15 sports disciplines, under the careful technical guidance of Sport and Health tutors and technicians. Thanks to the collaboration with the Lazio Regional School Office, over 3,000 pupils from primary and secondary schools will be involved.



TOUR MORE SPORTS MORE LIFE

Inside the BeActive Village, there will be a section dedicated to the PiùSportPiùVita Tour. On 24 and 25 September, a sports village will be set up where it will be possible to practice numerous sports disciplines, together with qualified animators and technicians. On Sunday 24 September it will also be possible to attend the 3 freestyler shows and take part in the interactive quiz game.



INNOVATION/TRAINING

Relevance will be given to training and innovation, especially among younger people, to promote correct lifestyles. Seminars (online and in person) and interventions will be organized with the collaboration of the School of Sport and WeSportUp. The in-person seminars will be held at the WeSportUp headquarters and inside the Sala delle Armi.

For further information and to participate in the European Week of Sport 2023, you can visit the dedicated pages on the official Sport and Health and Department for Sport websites and social channels.

Hashtag: #BeActive, #BeActiveNight

