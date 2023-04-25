The Eurovita case is a test of Meloni’s solidity

Being able to keep the level of media and social attention low for the insolvency condition of a medium-large insurance company is a textbook thing in crisis communication. For now, but the first signs of real nervousness were felt on Monday, the appeal for calm and the reassurances worked for the Eurovita case , its customers and its shareholders. Comparing this story with those of the small banks in central Italy, Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariChieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, the difference is astounding, even if, it must be said, among the four, the attention raised by Banca Etruria for the well-known political reasons. On Eurovita, however, silence reigned. Very few political positions were taken, no desire to reproach oneself if not real responsibilities at least the lack of vigilance .

Being able to keep the level of media and social attention low for the insolvency condition of a medium-large insurance company is a textbook thing in crisis communication. For now, but the first signs of real nervousness were felt on Monday, the appeal for calm and the reassurances worked for the Eurovita case, its customers and its shareholders. Comparing this story with those of the small banks in central Italy, Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariChieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, the difference is astounding, even if, it must be said, among the four, the attention raised by Banca Etruria for the well-known political reasons. On Eurovita, however, silence reigned. Very few political positions were taken, no desire to reproach oneself if not real responsibilities at least the lack of vigilance.

The 350,000 life policy subscribers whose redemption is currently frozen began to make themselves heard on Monday. Time passes and that system rescue still doesn’t come, with a specific mechanism to involve all companies in the effort to guarantee customers and subscribers. Dall’Ivass, the state agency that supervises insurance, an agency that has proposed to the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy the dissolution of the administrative bodies following a series of difficulties registered on the capital, let it be known that nothing has changed and that the indications on operations remain the same, in view of the most appropriate solution. But when, as is happening, some doubts begin to creep around, it doesn’t take much to transform nervousness into anger. And perhaps it is time for unequivocal commitments from the government to arrive. If the system solution is ready or is very close, it would be good to announce its scope and implementation times as soon as possible. For the Italian financial system, understood in a broad sense, this is not exactly the time to suffer the shock of insolvency.