The eve of Ferragosto. By Tiziana Tomasoni – Trieste Family Association – Mental Health Forum

On the eve of August 15th I receive a gift from my friend Peppe that is as welcome as it is unexpected: the invitation to read a wonderful narrative dating back to 2016 published on the Mental Health Forum by Francesca De Carolis. I invite you to look for it on the Forum and read it: “The Rems. And Sunday lunch.” It is the touching experience lived by Mattia and his family, a story that focuses on the controversial topic of REMS, rehabilitation facilities born from the closure of the OPG (judicial psychiatric hospitals) and of which we here in Trieste (Aurisina) boast an example of excellence.

The story of Mattia and his family inspired me to talk about hope. The one that we mothers in particular should always keep alive when dealing with the discomfort of our loved ones.

Almost ten years after the onset of my son Zeno’s illness, I have not stopped hoping and I fight every single day despite recognizing the limits of a possible recovery, often accompanied by a sense of helplessness.

When Zeno’s mental distress manifested itself, the whole family was affected. It is a condition that is impossible to ignore, not to notice, it is impossible to pretend nothing happened.

And so it was. Everyone’s emotional balance and moods were affected by her discomfort.

I immediately tried to do something, I desperately looked for a solution but, failing, I felt useless, overwhelmed by a sense of failure. But I will find out later that a mother’s help is never in vain.

“What we must fight is the pessimism of reason and have the optimism to find a solution, to find something different, a hope… hope must be within us, as an expression of our contradictions”. (Franco Basaglia).

I was pervaded by a sense of guilt that had now become my shadow. She continually insinuated herself and revealed herself: have I done enough? But how did I not understand before? It’s all my fault. Mental illness causes damage comparable to that of a bomb and it is impossible not to be overwhelmed by feelings of guilt. I will learn later that through a “rational” analysis and a good dose of listening to expert people, even feelings of guilt can be overcome.

I feared the judgment of others and tried to hide the problem. I was ashamed of an illness that still today generates fear in public opinion. I closed myself off, precluding support from friends and acquaintances: I experienced the self-stigma that tends to reject any relationship with the outside, delaying if not canceling any possible social reintegration. Then I found the strength to open myself to knowledge as a tool of liberation: knowing the symptoms of the disease, its possible causes and the different therapeutic approaches is the first step to involving others, those close to you, and starting a path of awareness. This is how I started to move in a context “attentive to the most fragile and welcoming of diversities”.

At the beginning of the illness I experienced loneliness, I had difficulty talking about my emotions for fear of being judged. I had objective burdens: economic costs, lost working hours, expenses in civil and criminal proceedings. And subjective burdens: the existential suffering for a child for whom you imagined a different future. The anxiety, the frustration, the impossibility of freely planning my future, the experience of guilt, the shame. I will later discover the association of family members made up of many mothers (and not only) like me, who have offered me simple but precious company, a sharing of their suffering. The association has certainly helped lighten much of those burdens.

“Hope is the deep breath of life and it is not something that is taught, you help the other to open up to this feeling when you embody it, when you concretely witness the courage of hope”. (Luigina Mortari)

Managing a child with a mental disorder is heavy and tiring, in the long run it is exhausting if you have not managed to create a wider support network. I couldn’t be overwhelmed by physical and psychological tiredness, for his sake, mine and that of my brothers.

A larger support network was needed to support and advise me and take charge of my son’s health. The response came from the department and the relevant mental health center.

I was afraid and afraid of not making it in particular aggressive situations triggered by the illness that Zeno was unable to dominate. I was afraid to leave him alone when duties forced me elsewhere. I was afraid that his depression might lead him to harm himself or that he might cause damage to people or things. I asked for help from the mental health center and the police and it was given to me.

“Memory and hope… are closely intertwined with each other and this tells us how the past and future are reflected in each other: without end and therefore it is necessary for each of us to keep in our hearts hope as fragile as crystal and hard as diamond.” (Eugenio Borgna).

I felt, and still feel today, in some moments, a lot of sadness in identifying with my son’s condition. When it happens to me I react so as not to be overwhelmed and I live my life without giving up supporting my son and living and defending my space because his well-being must also be pursued through mine.

The real challenge for us mothers is to survive our child’s mental illness, not to let ourselves be discouraged, not to abandon our life plans because only in this way will we be able to find the strength to be strong and safe points of reference.

… and above all never lose hope, just like Mattia’s mother!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

