the evening in a club before the accident, the roommate survived

The Venice railway police will certainly carry out further investigations to reconstruct the dramatic railway accident of the night between Saturday and Sunday, when a 25-year-old man, Manuel Tripargoletti originally from Cosenza, crossing the bundle of tracks along via della Libertà, near the Fincantieri of Marghera, was hit by a regional in transit and lost his life. The 22-year-old friend who was with him, Alessandro Sorze, from Verona from Bevilacqua, with his family now in Legnago, was slightly injured. Safe and only grazed probably because he wasn’t right above the platform, unlike the 25-year-old, he is in a state of shock.

Friends were roommates

In fact, he made very sparse statements to the police, explaining however that the two were trying to quickly reach an ATM that they feared would close shortly thereafter. The two were close friends, they shared the same house in Mestre, where Tripargoletti worked at the Jacopo Tintoretto primary school as a gymnastics teacher, and Sorze instead studied for the master’s degree in Economics and management of the arts at Ca’Foscari in Venice.

The party before the accident

After the Saturday evening spent in a restaurant in the Vega di Marghera science park, they climbed over the low wall that delimits the tracks along via della Libertà and crossed them until they reached via Torino, on the opposite side, where there is actually an ATM at the outside a credit institution. A withdrawal that the two friends will not make, both involved, one fatally, from the passage of a local train bound for Venice. The railway police will hear from Sorze about what happened as soon as the boy is in a position to speak.