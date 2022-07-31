Toy magazine Jul 31 , 2022 00:00 Text/MM Source/Van Cleef & Arpels

The event couple dances with the gem planet and sings the Van Cleef & Arpels Planétarium planetarium to challenge the hall-level collection

A large mechanical device that condenses an entire galaxy!

The endless sky is also the treasure house that Van Cleef & Arpels, a century-old jewelry family, likes to draw from. Two watch collections expressing top watchmaking technology: Poetic Complications® and Poetic Astronomy™, the latter combining micro-mechanical dolls and jewelry inlays to condense the universe into the wrist. After four years, Van Cleef & Arpels, who will return to the Geneva Watch Fair in 2022, has released three large-scale Extraordinary Objects mechanical devices and two Poetic Complications® watches. , the freedom to roam the scales.

The Extraordinary Objects mechanism aims to continue the Fée Ondine that also debuted at the Geneva Watch Fair in 2017. In fact, as early as the beginning of the 20th century, Van Cleef & Arpels had already produced mechanical devices such as “Varuna Yachts” and mysterious clocks for household butler bells. There was a precedent for using micro-machines. In recent years, many large-scale mechanical timepieces have actively broken through jewelry inlays. , clocks, and doll frames, designed to specialize in top collectors.

In 2022, “Planétarium Planetarium Automatic Mechanism” is a masterpiece with a height of 50cm and a diameter of 66.5cm. It is an epic tribute to the sky, and it is also a metamorphosis of the brand’s first Midnight Planétarium watch in 2014.

At that time, the watch assembled the sun, the earth, the moon and other planets into a universe on the wrist through a special micro-mechanical module, and would outline the trajectory of the galaxy according to the actual walking path, and then launched women’s watches in 2018 and 2021 respectively. and jewelry watch styles. This new work pushes the device to the Extraordinary Object level. It is equipped with a complex mechanical drive module co-operated by the family and CompliTime team, so that Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, etc. can run at the actual speed. The surprise highlight is that after the “dynamic mode” is turned on , a hidden inlaid meteor, which will rise from the hidden valve, circle the disk, and fly over the various jewel planets. The ballet composed by the Swiss musician Michel Tirabosco is played from the carillon at the bottom, and the bottom window has the display of hours and minutes. , day and night, perpetual calendar, power reserve, etc., and a small door can be opened to enjoy the music box carillon device.











