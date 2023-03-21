“The daily aspects of gender medicine”this is the title of the event that will take place Wednesday 29 March 2023, from 15.30 to 18.00, in the Sala Arengo of the Municipality of Ferrara. Objective of the meeting – open to the public with no registration required – is to present some of the most recent results on the “gender medicine” approach that the University of Ferrara has been promoting for years, both within the various teachings of the faculties (medical and otherwise), and in research and in clinical application. The latter, in particular, in collaboration with the Ferrara Health Authorities.

The conference, sponsored by Departments of Medical Sciences, Translational Medicine and for Romagna, Neurosciences and Rehabilitation and by the University Center for Studies on Gender Medicine of the University of Ferrarawill focus on various topics. During the meeting we will talk about an ideal clinical path, which goes from evaluation of sex/gender differences applied to cancer screeningto the current importance of response to vaccines (especially those against Covid-19). He will continue discussing theanalysis of biological rhythmsdifferent for men and women, to continue talking about symptoms and effects of autoimmune diseases in males and females. In conclusion, the topics concerning the new knowledge of theeffect of sex on disease biomarkers and sex/gender regarding i laboratory parameters of neurological diseases.

The scientific approach that takes into account sex and gender differences in health and disease characteristics is leading to an increase in knowledge, which changes and revolutionizes various aspects of research, prevention, clinical practice and, in general, people’s daily lives .