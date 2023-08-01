Seventh August in Rome, Italy – The Secolo d’Italia, an esteemed Italian right-wing online newspaper, has a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1952. Originally founded in Rome, this publication evolved from a general newspaper to becoming the party organ of the Italian Social Movement – National Right in 1963. Later, in 1995, it became the official newspaper of the National Alliance.

Over the years, the Secolo d’Italia has witnessed significant developments in the political landscape of Italy. In 2009, it became one of the newspapers representing the People of Freedom, a prominent political party at that time. Today, the Secolo d’Italia stands as the official publication of the National Alliance Foundation.

Having obtained official recognition by the Court of Rome, the Secolo d’Italia is registered under the number 16225, with the date of registration noted as February 23, 1976. Its ISSN (International Standard Serial Number) is 2499-7919, providing it with further credibility in the world of journalism.

Reflecting the significance of the Secolo d’Italia within the Italian media landscape, the masthead of this prestigious newspaper is supported by direct state contributions. This assistance is made possible through the implementation of Law no. 250, enacted on August 7, 1990, with subsequent amendments. Such recognition and support from the government highlight the importance and influence of the Secolo d’Italia in delivering news and shaping public opinion.

Throughout its history, the Secolo d’Italia has remained committed to providing accurate, timely, and insightful news coverage. With a strong legacy of political association and a loyal readership, this distinguished newspaper continues to play a vital role in the Italian media landscape.