by Saverio Proia

The question of the reorganization of the Observatory and the launch of the evolution profile of the Observatory is a question that is more necessary than ever both to help implement the strategic choices of the PNRR in the best possible way and to give a more advanced and adequate response to the challenges that arise in the organization of work to respond to new health needs due to the changed epidemiological and nosological picture of the country

14 APR –

Excellent news is the resumption of discussions with the professional and trade union representatives interested in the reorganization of the skills and training of the supervisors on the basis of the proposals also disseminated by this newspaper; more than twenty years have passed since the launch of the professional profile of oss and just as many more than ten years since I found myself coordinating a working table at the ministry of health with which, with the agreement of all the representatives, we launched a shared document for a new deal of this profile, but the necessary agreement to implement it did not come from the Regions.

Now, it seems that the Regions are doing well and seriously; I hope that, after the enrichment that will surely come from the discussion with the professional and trade union parties involved, it will be possible to both launch the new profile of the oss and the launch of the new professional figure, evolution of the same oss “Ugo” as I came to call him jokingly years ago when we first started talking about it.

I recall that in the past legislature two bills “Boldrini” and “Guidolin” had intervened to give the impetus to resume the discussion between Regions and interested parties to reach an agreement on the proposal to reorganize the professional profile of oss and now I I hope that we can finally reach the launch of the reorganization measure.

It has always amazed me how in healthcare the need to intervene with profound reforms on various personnel issues is analyzed and denounced and then politics takes decades to arrive at the legislative response, which is most incomprehensible to the mind of a mere mortal and the story of the OSS is yet another testimony.

The text proposed by the Health Commission of the Regions is certainly an excellent starting point, the comparison with the interested parties will certainly implement further improvements; For my part, I would like to point out a few clarifications:

– I would have spent more in enhancing the confirmation of belonging of the OSS to the area of ​​the social and health professions referred to in article 5 of the Lorenzin law rather than insisting on defining him as an operator of health interest referred to in law 43/06, I they taught that the law passed subsequently prevails in response to the previous one, after all the constitution of the new social and health role in which the oss profile is also included is further confirmation of this prevalence of being a social and health professional compared to a health interest operator, more reminiscent of a technical role figure;

– I would have also involved the Ministry of Health in the planned definition of the training needs of health professionals, also involving the trade union and professional representatives of the category in this planning;

– I would have defined in a central and uniform way the relationship that exists, already agreed in several Regions, in the training of the oss through the involvement of the integrated training path of professional institutes with a socio-health focus.

But these are issues that discussions with the interested parties will certainly clarify and positively define, at least I hope so.

On the other hand, as regards the proposal of the new professional figure of XX, it seems to me a very appropriate intervention to carry out and about which I had already written.

For decades I have felt it necessary to start the establishment of new non-graduate professional profiles to carry out all those skills in the care process that could be identified either independently by them or delegated by them, freeing the graduate health professionals of which to law 251/00, from these skills to allow them to fully carry out the acquired function and operation of an autonomous health profession with a higher professional field that can subsequently be implemented in relation to both scientific and technological evolution and the changed epidemiological and technological framework; a process similar to that of the advanced and specialized skills of these professions with the medical profession.

As for the name of this new profile, it seems to me that the first X can be removed by calling him “assistant” which reflects the contractual placement in healthcare of those hired with the requirement of upper secondary school leaving certificate; just as instead of a certificate of qualification I would have called it an assistant diploma X as it should be more appropriate for a social and health professional which is also the evolution of the obs.

It seems to me that, contrary to the dominant thought in some professional representations, both the proposal of this new profile and that of the basic health care professional clarifies that it does not support anyone but collaborates and integrates into the team with other health professionals, therefore a fair and correct definition of the roles and responsibilities in the organization of work in the production lines of the right to health.

The second X could be nursing but it seems simplistic to me as if it were only a profile in collaboration solely with the nursing profession could it not also collaborate with the midwife, for example, in particular in the hospital and beyond?

I would leave the term social and health assistant or health assistant, I already imagine, however the problems with the profession of health assistant for nominalistic issues … like the Greece and Macedonia affair to understand each other … in the end the term “Ugo” invented as a joke appears what has the most successful in the media and free from inter-professional conflict.

All joking aside, the issue of reorganizing the Observatory and the launch of the evolution profile of the Observatory is a much-needed question both to help implement the strategic choices of the PNRR in the best possible way and to give a more advanced and adequate response to the challenges appear in the organization of work to respond to the new health needs due to the changed epidemiological and nosological framework of the country, so I hope that in the shortest possible time the necessary State-Region Agreements will be launched on the subject and that the their implementation as we are already seriously behind schedule.

Xavier Proia

April 14, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis