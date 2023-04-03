At the emergency room of the Maggiore hospital in Lodi they prescribe a nuclear magnetic resonance “within seven days”, then a few days later his general practitioner prescribes a non-urgent neurological examination “within 120 days”. However, a fifty-year-old man from Lodi finds himself a few days later having to be hospitalized urgently in hospital in Cremona and in the end suffers from two serious permanent disabilities, which will forever compromise his quality of life: according to the public prosecution and according to the scientific literature, if had he been operated on immediately he could instead have recovered full neurological function. If there had been further delays, however, the man would have remained in a wheelchair. A doctor from the Lodi Asst was sentenced in the first instance by the Lodi court to 9 months’ imprisonment, suspended sentence, for culpable injuries, and the hospital will have to contribute to the compensation of the injured patient.