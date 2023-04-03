Home Health “The exam is not urgent.” Fifty years old remains invalid
Health

“The exam is not urgent.” Fifty years old remains invalid

by admin
“The exam is not urgent.” Fifty years old remains invalid

At the emergency room of the Maggiore hospital in Lodi they prescribe a nuclear magnetic resonance “within seven days”, then a few days later his general practitioner prescribes a non-urgent neurological examination “within 120 days”. However, a fifty-year-old man from Lodi finds himself a few days later having to be hospitalized urgently in hospital in Cremona and in the end suffers from two serious permanent disabilities, which will forever compromise his quality of life: according to the public prosecution and according to the scientific literature, if had he been operated on immediately he could instead have recovered full neurological function. If there had been further delays, however, the man would have remained in a wheelchair. A doctor from the Lodi Asst was sentenced in the first instance by the Lodi court to 9 months’ imprisonment, suspended sentence, for culpable injuries, and the hospital will have to contribute to the compensation of the injured patient.

Read the in-depth analysis on the Citizen of Lodi on newsstands today 3 April and digitally

See also  "Pokémon Crystal Diamond/Bright Pearl" released an update file, and the Bug Festival ends | 4Gamers

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia. Wagner: ‘Bakhmut is ours’. Kiev:...

Digital, nursery schools, High Speed ​​and Health: what...

7,000 people on post-vac ambulance waiting list

Stock exchanges, Tokyo starts the week on the...

Inter on De Zerbi, but dreams of the...

first tests also at the San Raffaele in...

Crazy heart, a new cure from oncological radiotherapy

This is how grandma’s classic is prepared!

Recipe “Brioche with rabbit, lardo foam and lamb’s...

all exams in one day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy