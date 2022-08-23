“These days some citizens have received and letters to participate in the colorectal screening scheduled for September 2022 “. This is explained by the press release of Ulss 5 Polesana, the Polesine health company.

“The Health Authority periodically invites men and women aged 50-69 to join the screening campaign for the search for occult blood in the feces with a personal letter sent to the home. The Azienda Ulss 5 Polesana, apologizing to the population, informs that, due to an error by the company that provides the postal service, the messages sent do not contain the adhesive label to be affixed to the test tube “.

“The Complex Operative Unit of Hygiene and Public Health then proceeded to send the same letters again by inserting the adhesive label. Citizens are kindly requested not to consider the letter without an adhesive label, and instead use the second letter they will receive, containing the necessary label to be affixed to the test tube, once the material has been collected as indicated by the instructions. Citizens who receive the second letter later than the date scheduled for the appointment can also go to the pharmacy for the delivery of the test tube “.