The example of coffee shows whether you are a “fast metabolizer”.

FOCUS online: Spring fatigue seems to have been overcome, but some are still suffering from permanent fatigue. Why is that?

Christian Sina: Fatigue can have many different causes. Of course, sufferers can simply sleep poorly. Or they suffer from sleep apnea. Breathing stops briefly during sleep, which leads to an undersupply of oxygen. However, other serious illnesses can also be behind it, for example hypothyroidism, diabetes mellitus or mental illnesses such as depression.

That sounds serious. If you have persistent sleep problems, should you go to your family doctor or go straight to a specialist?

Sina: The family doctor is definitely the first point of contact. Because many of the causes responsible for tiredness, such as hypothyroidism or iron deficiency, can be clarified and treated in the doctor’s office. In everyday practice, we tend to observe that patients seek out a specialist too quickly without it being necessary.

To what extent does diet play a role?

Sina: Detached from the cause and a correspondingly adapted form of nutrition, for example in the case of iron deficiency, there are foods that have a stimulating effect and others with a dampening effect. The same goes for drinks.

Like the cup of coffee in the morning.

Sina: Exactly. I’m also one of those people who need a cup of coffee before they can turn on their heads. There is a biochemical reaction behind this, caffeine has a stimulating effect. However: There are also people who cannot tolerate coffee and overreact. After drinking coffee, you get tachycardia, dilated pupils and blood pressure rises. In some people, the digestive tract is also stimulated too much, which can result in loose stools and diarrhea.

Why is it that people react so differently to coffee?

Sina: There can be different reasons. However, one of the causes seems to be genetic. For example, there are genetic differences in the CYP1A2 gene, which has an important function in the breakdown of caffeine in the liver. If a certain gene variant is present, the breakdown of caffeine seems to be delayed. The concentration in the blood and thus the effect of caffeine after drinking a cup of coffee is correspondingly high.

One also speaks of “fast metabolizers” (people who metabolize certain substances very quickly) and “poor metabolizers” (people who hardly metabolize or only metabolize very slowly). A study showed that “fast metabolizers” can also drink three or four cups of coffee a day and that even has health benefits. For example, the risk of a heart attack decreased. In the case of “poor metabolizers”, on the other hand, several cups increased the risk.

How do I find out if I’m a “Fast Metabolizer” or a “Poor Metabolizer”?

Sina: The reactions mentioned above, such as tachycardia, dilated pupils or a disproportionate increase in blood pressure after drinking a cup of coffee can be signs of this. Theoretically, a gene test could also provide clarity. However, if you notice that you are reacting to coffee with symptoms, that should be reason enough to cut down on coffee consumption and avoid it altogether.

What about meals? Three times a day or rather several times with smaller meals in between?

Sina: Of course, as always, this is highly individual, because no two metabolisms are the same. Our genes, our intestinal microbiome, but also our movement and eating behavior are responsible for this.

Generally speaking, however, the advantage of only three meals a day is that the metabolism, here in particular the glucose-insulin metabolism, can recover between meals. If we eat a lot of snacks, for example in the form of sugary snacks or drinks, this can lead to repeated insulin spikes throughout the day – these not only cause ravenous appetite attacks, but can also make you tired. Studies also suggest that glucose tolerance is slightly better in the morning than in the evening. This means that the blood sugar level does not rise quite as much – and therefore does not fall quite as much as a result. So the saying “morning like a king, midday like a king, evening like a pauper” does seem to have some truth to it.

Many know the leaden tiredness after lunch. Which food is bad?

Sina: I always shy away from talking about “healthy or unhealthy”, “good or bad” food. But one thing is clear: the longer and more intensively our gastrointestinal tract is busy digesting food, the less agile and tired we are. A light lunch with salad and water is easier to digest than a pork knuckle.

When you get hungry in the afternoon, can you have a snack?

Sina: Yes, sometimes this cannot be avoided. But before I grab a piece of cake every day, I prefer to choose a handful of nuts, an apple or chopped vegetables.

How does exercise help with fatigue?

Sina: exercise helps. An important effect seems to be the positive effect on our glucose-insulin metabolism. By activating muscle mass, fatigue-inducing glucose and insulin peaks after a meal can be cushioned. One of the reasons for this is that after a sports session, some of the carbohydrates taken into the body via the meal can also be introduced into muscle cells independently of insulin. This saves insulin and can prevent fatigue.