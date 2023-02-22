by Marcello Bozzi

Dear Director,

I take my cue from the positioning of the Undersecretary for Health, Dr. Marcello Gemmato who, on the occasion of a radio intervention on Rai Radio 1, stated “The Government’s attention is maximum. First aid indemnity increase is the first sign”, taken up by the Giornale da Lei Diretto last February 17th.

One cannot fail to share the thought expressed by Undersecretary Gemmato, perhaps with a parallel consideration for all the professionals involved in the emergency system.

Just as it is acceptable, in relation to personnel, the reference to the need to go beyond the criterion of spending ceiling fixed at the parameterization of the year 2004, minus 1.4%. In 20 years the world has changed and it is necessary to adapt the personnel to the new needs of the population and to the new operating needs of the structures and services.

An important reference (once the expenditure ceiling has been exceeded) could be the titled document “method for determining the staffing needs of the NHS”produced by AGENAS in concert with the MEF and the Ministry of Health (structured in accordance with the standards set out in Ministerial Decree 70/2015).

Undersecretary Gemmano is asked “a second signal” for the recognition of exclusivity allowances for the Health Professions Management (the only one to be excluded from this benefit) and specificity allowances (excluded together with a few others).

The 2022 and 2023 budget laws, in relation to the exclusivity allowance, have remedied other equally critical situations (e.g. Health Managers Ministry of Health and INAIL).

The references of some who claim that it cannot be a right of the Management of the Health Professions do not “hold up” because they do not carry out freelance activities (but others who find themselves in the same condition perceive it – e.g. Health Departments), or that they cannot be a right due to the lack of specialization courses (but also in this case there are others who find themselves in the same condition and perceive it – e.g. dentists).

It could have been an opportunity to “recover” the lack of attention and recognition in the context of the 2016-2018 contract renewal of the Healthcare Management … but this was not the case! Nor were the indications of the Sector Committee, the Guidelines and the joint declarations reported on the sidelines of the 2016-2018 CCNL taken into consideration.

With regard to the specific medical allowance (while including the historical period of reference and the reasons that led to this institution) it can be helpful to resort to studies of other disciplines such as the Sociology of Work and the Psychology of Work which have “displaced ” in the concept of “multi-professionalism” towards a more modern and more adequate concept of “inter-professionalism (meaning that it is not so much “working together” as “being part of the same project, where the work of individuals is inter-dependent on the work of others”, in an area of ​​characterization and specificity of each profession). Therefore, it is reasonable and logical to extend this recognition to all Healthcare Management.

The proposal is to provide, in the ways deemed most appropriate, the recognition of the aforementioned indemnities (exclusiveness and specificity) for all Healthcare Management, taking into account both the complexities and the increasingly high clinical-organisational-assistance responsibilities, and the need to recognize equal rights and equal dignity for all Health Management (remembering that the Management of Health Professions is the only one not to benefit from either of the two recognitions).

Marcello Bozzi

ANDPROSAN secretary – COSMED associate

February 21, 2023

